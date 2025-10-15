Warhawks fly past Mountaineer soccer in final minutes

App State women’s soccer traveled to Monroe, Louisiana, and came up short to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 3-2 Saturday.

The Mountaineers scored the first goal 3 minutes into the game when senior forward Reagan Sturgill fired a ball above the goalkeeper from just outside the box and put the Black and Gold on top.

ULM scored the next 2 goals to make it a 2-1 lead. App State was able to capitalize only down 1 goal with 10 minutes left to play, as the Warhawks led 9-2 in shots in the first half.

App State’s junior midfielder Olivia Simon fired a shot past the goalkeeper with just under 9 minutes on the clock to tie the game. However, 2 minutes later, midfielder Giulia Franco scored the winning goal for ULM.

With just 3 games left in the regular season, App State finds itself 3 points behind 8th place in the Sun Belt, which is where the Mountaineers need to finish to qualify for the 2025 Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship.