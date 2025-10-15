The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Warhawks fly past Mountaineer soccer in final minutes

Parker Egeland, Reporter
October 14, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State women’s soccer traveled to Monroe, Louisiana, and came up short to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 3-2 Saturday.

The Mountaineers scored the first goal 3 minutes into the game when senior forward Reagan Sturgill fired a ball above the goalkeeper from just outside the box and put the Black and Gold on top.

ULM scored the next 2 goals to make it a 2-1 lead. App State was able to capitalize only down 1 goal with 10 minutes left to play, as the Warhawks led 9-2 in shots in the first half.

App State’s junior midfielder Olivia Simon fired a shot past the goalkeeper with just under 9 minutes on the clock to tie the game. However, 2 minutes later, midfielder Giulia Franco scored the winning goal for ULM.

With just 3 games left in the regular season, App State finds itself 3 points behind 8th place in the Sun Belt, which is where the Mountaineers need to finish to qualify for the 2025 Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship.

The Black and Gold head back to the High Country to take on Marshall University Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Parker Egeland
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a junior digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his second year writing for the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal