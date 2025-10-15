Warhawks fly past Mountaineer soccer in final minutes

App State women’s soccer traveled to Monroe, Louisiana, and came up short to the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 3-2 Saturday.
The Mountaineers scored the first goal 3 minutes into the game when senior forward Reagan Sturgill fired a ball above the goalkeeper from just outside the box and put the Black and Gold on top.
ULM scored the next 2 goals to make it a 2-1 lead. App State was able to capitalize only down 1 goal with 10 minutes left to play, as the Warhawks led 9-2 in shots in the first half.
App State’s junior midfielder Olivia Simon fired a shot past the goalkeeper with just under 9 minutes on the clock to tie the game. However, 2 minutes later, midfielder Giulia Franco scored the winning goal for ULM.
With just 3 games left in the regular season, App State finds itself 3 points behind 8th place in the Sun Belt, which is where the Mountaineers need to finish to qualify for the 2025 Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship.
The Black and Gold head back to the High Country to take on Marshall University Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.