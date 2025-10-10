App State golf finishes top five in Pirate Collegiate Classic

The Mountaineers tied for fifth in the Pirate Collegiate Classic in Greenville, North Carolina Monday and Tuesday. The Black and Gold were in the race for the top five for the duration of the tournament, having consistent rounds going 7, 7 and 6 over par.
This consistency was led by freshman Alisa Pressley, who shot 3 under par in her first round and finished at 2 under par. Other notable performances came from redshirt sophomore Salem Lee, junior Ona Lukes and freshman Zoe Duval. They finished at 2, 3 and 5 over par, respectively.
The Mountaineers sifted their way through the pack and clinched a split fifth place with the help of Pressley, Duval and Lee shooting around even that afternoon. The Black and Gold capped off their day with an impressive 3 birdies on 18 holes, courtesy of Duval, Lee and Lukes.
The Mountaineers will head back to the links for the Terrier Intercollegiate in Spartanburg, South Carolina Oct. 13 and 14.