The Appalachian
App State golf finishes top five in Pirate Collegiate Classic

Eli Pauca
October 9, 2025
Rian Hughes

The Mountaineers tied for fifth in the Pirate Collegiate Classic in Greenville, North Carolina Monday and Tuesday. The Black and Gold were in the race for the top five for the duration of the tournament, having consistent rounds going 7, 7 and 6 over par.

This consistency was led by freshman Alisa Pressley, who shot 3 under par in her first round and finished at 2 under par. Other notable performances came from redshirt sophomore Salem Lee, junior Ona Lukes and freshman Zoe Duval. They finished at 2, 3 and 5 over par, respectively.

The Mountaineers sifted their way through the pack and clinched a split fifth place with the help of Pressley, Duval and Lee shooting around even that afternoon. The Black and Gold capped off their day with an impressive 3 birdies on 18 holes, courtesy of Duval, Lee and Lukes. 

The Mountaineers will head back to the links for the Terrier Intercollegiate in Spartanburg, South Carolina Oct. 13 and 14.

About the Contributors
Eli Pauca
Eli Pauca
Eli Pauca (he/him) is a freshman electronic media and broadcasting major. This is his first year with the Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
