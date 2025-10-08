The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
App State volleyball opens the conference season with another 1-1 win against Ragin’ Cajuns

Ella Smith
October 7, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State volleyball traveled to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and went 1-1. In conference they are now 2-2.

They started with a 1-3 loss Friday but came back with a 3-1 win against the Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday.

In the opening match of the weekend, sophomore middle blocker Lou Johnson rallied five kills in the first set. Despite a 22-all closing set, the Cajuns took the win with a 25-23 triumph.

Following an 11-1 run, the Cajuns were up 18-11 in the second set. They took the set with a 25-17 win. The Mountaineers responded with a dominant 25-21 win in the third set, only tying the game once. 

In the final set of the first match, the Mountaineers held an early lead of 12-8. Throughout the set the teams tied 10 times. In the end, Louisiana pulled through to finalize the game in a 25-22 winning set.

On Saturday, the Black and Gold responded to Friday’s matches with a 3-1 win. App State won the first two sets narrowly, 25-23, then 26-24. Sophomore outside hitter Bella Hutchens contributed six kills in the second set, 2 kills being in the final two plays of the game, paving the way for a winning set.

In the third set, Louisiana responded with a 25-20 win. Regardless, the Mountaineers fought back in the deciding set. Six lead changes and a 22-all tie led to an exciting final set. In the end, the Black and Gold won the set 25-22 and the match 3-1.

On Oct. 10, App State will host Old Dominion University in the Holmes Convocation Center. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

