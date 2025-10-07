The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Kohl’’s breakout game ends in 27-23 win against Oregon State

Tess McNally, Associate Sports Editor
October 6, 2025
Categories:
Max Sanborn
From left, redshirt senior linebacker Ronnie Porter and redshirt junior defensive back Ahmad Robinson celebrating after a recovered fumble against Oregon State at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Oct 4.

App State football invited the Oregon State Beavers into Kidd Brewer Stadium for their second home game of the season and the Beavers’ first trip to Boone. After a back-and-forth game, the Mountaineers pulled off the win 27-23.

 Redshirt sophomore quarterback JJ Kohl started for App State, playing his first full collegiate game. 

“It was very emotional; it’s been a lot of seasons of waiting and times I have been praying to be right in this situation where I’m at,” Kohl said in a postgame press conference. 

Kohl completed most of his passes in the first quarter, getting the Black and Gold down to their own end zone.

Redshirt senior offensive lineman Shamarr Jackson celebrating after a crucial play against Oregon State at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Oct 4.
(Max Sanborn)

 Freshman kicker, Dominic De Freitas, made his longest kick of the season from 49 yards, making the scoreboard shine 3-0. 

Kohl ran into the end zone with six minutes left in the first quarter, leading 10-0. 

The Mountaineer defense forced 3-straight incomplete passes from Beaver quarterback Maalik Murphy to get a 3 and out. 

Senior running back Rashod Dubinion tallied his first touchdown of the game, charging into the end zone for a Mountaineer lead of 17-0. 

After many defensive stops, Oregon State’s wide receiver David Wells Jr. ran right through the App State defense for 30 yards to put the Beavers on the scoreboard, tallying 17-7. 

Within five minutes, Oregon State replicated the same play with Wells Jr. to give the Beavers another touchdown with four minutes until halftime. 

Although the App State defense proved substantial in the first half, Oregon runners were finding wide-open gaps in the offensive line and pushing right through. 

In the third quarter, with eight minutes left on the clock, Kohl threw a 28-yard pass right into the hands of redshirt sophomore wide receiver Davion Dozier, who was waiting in the end zone, putting the Black and Gold up 24-14. 

De Freitas nailed his third field goal of the game from 45 yards, extending the lead to 27-14. 

As Oregon State got possession of the ball with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Black and Gold defense knew they needed to finish their job. 

A sack made by redshirt junior defensive lineman Rondo Porter seemed to silence Beaver fans with 24 seconds left in the game. 

App State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Davion Dozier makes a catch in the endzone for a touchdown against Oregon State freshman defensive back Trey Glasper at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Oct. 4.
(Noah Williford)

Freshman defensive back Juan Berchal made a powerful tackle that electrified the stadium. Redshirt sophomore defensive back Zyeir Gamble caught the ball intended for the Oregon runner, and the entire sideline jumped with victory after his interception

As the last 12 seconds of the game clock ran out, students on the hill poured over the railing, covering the field in a sea of black and gold.  As students cheered, App State football players were swallowed up in the celebration of their own student body.

 “Today, we showed what this place is about and who these kids are,” head coach Dowell Loggains said in a postgame press conference.

Kohl ended his night with 218 passing yards, while Dozier had 140 receiving yards for the Mountaineers. 

“All week, we’ve been working on our matchups. We take the matchup, and if we like it, we take it,” Dozier said postgame. 

App State will travel to Atlanta, Georgia next week to play the Georgia State Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

More to Discover
More in Football
App State football eager to play against Oregon State Beavers
App State football eager to play against Oregon State Beavers
Broncos thrash Mountaineers, App State football lose big in Boise
Broncos thrash Mountaineers, App State football lose big in Boise
App State football set for 2,200 mile road trip to Boise
App State football set for 2,200 mile road trip to Boise
Head coach Shawn Clark leads the Mountaineers onto the field in their conference matchup against Louisiana Oct. 12, 2021. Clark enters his fourth full season as head coach.
BREAKING: Former App State head football coach Shawn Clark dead at 50
3 quarterbacks but no answers, Mountaineers football fall to Southern Miss
3 quarterbacks but no answers, Mountaineers football fall to Southern Miss
The Appalachian sports desk breaks down the mountaineer football season
The Appalachian sports desk breaks down the mountaineer football season
More in Sports
Mountaineer cross country teams finishes first and second at Fire Project Run
Mountaineer cross country teams finishes first and second at Fire Project Run
Wood ties program scoring record as Mountaineers tie Chanticleers
Wood ties program scoring record as Mountaineers tie Chanticleers
Mountaineers secure fourth in Ironwood Collegiate Classic
Mountaineers secure fourth in Ironwood Collegiate Classic
Dada-Mascoll takes down 4 top 50 players in road to NCAA qualification
Dada-Mascoll takes down 4 top 50 players in road to NCAA qualification
Boekaar’s overtime goal propels Mountaineers to upset win
Boekaar’s overtime goal propels Mountaineers to upset win
Senior setter Addison Heidemann cheers her teammates on at the App State vs. JMU game on Sept. 27.
App State volleyball wins Friday, loses Saturday against JMU
More in Top Stories
A map of the districts for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners in 2024. A 2023 bill required voters to live in the district where they vote for commissioner.
Local voters file lawsuit against the Watauga County Board of Elections
‘One Battle After Another’ has a hopeful view of political turmoil
‘One Battle After Another’ has a hopeful view of political turmoil
A picture board of Mallory Mayor and her friends displayed at the Miles for Mallory 5k on the Boone Greenway on Sept. 28.
Small town, big heart: App State’s community unites for Mallory Mayor’s recovery
A sculpted vase and paintings on display in App State’s Alumni Exhibition in Wey Hall on Sept. 30. The vase is made by Caitlin Cook, a 2022 alumna, who currently works as a studio assistant at Anderson Ranch Arts Center.
Wey Hall’s alumni exhibition celebrates past, present and future
Album Review: Olivia Dean maps modern romance in ‘The Art of Loving’
Album Review: Olivia Dean maps modern romance in ‘The Art of Loving’
Keynote speaker David LaMotte speaking at Appalachian Theatre during the Hope After Helene event on Sept. 27. LaMotte is a songwriter, singer and author coming to Boone from Black Mountain.
Appalachian Theatre welcomes community members to keynote and concert Hope after Helene
About the Contributors
Tess McNally
Tess McNally, Associate Sports Editor
Tess McNally (she/her) is a senior journalism major from Waxhaw, North Carolina. This is her third year writing for The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a junior commercial photography major, from Indian Trail, N.C. This is his second year with the Appalachian.
Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photo Editor
Noah Williford (he/him) is a sophomore Communications Studies major and Photography minor from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal