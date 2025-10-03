App State football eager to play against Oregon State Beavers

App State football has now lost two games in a row and will look to get back in the win column against 0-5 Oregon State.

App State is coming off a hard loss to Boise State and will play its first home game in three weeks against the Beavers, who have yet to capture a win this year. Head Coach Dowell Loggains said he is not underestimating Oregon State despite their winless season thus far.

“It’s going to be a great challenge for us, and they’re looking to get their first win. There’s a psychological battle there anyway, right when you look at the win-loss record, but you better understand when you put together,” Loggains said in a press conference Monday.

Loggains is familiar with Oregon State’s starting quarterback, Maalik Murphy. During Loggains’ time with South Carolina, he and his staff attempted to recruit Murphy to the Gamecocks after transferring from the University of Texas, but he went on to play for Duke before finally transferring to Oregon State.

“If I showed a 20-clip highlight of those guys, it’s a really talented team,” Loggains said. “There’s a lot of stars in their recruiting classes. So we’ll have our hands full with this one just because they are a good team, even though their record doesn’t say that.”

During last week’s game, App State honored former head coach and App State alumni Shawn Clark by wearing the number 61 on their helmets, the jersey number he wore during his playing days at App State.

“We need our fans to show up for this one. This is going to be a big one,” Loggains said. “It’s a big one because it’s the next game, but it’s also Oregon State coming to town. This atmosphere is going to be the biggest selling point we have to show what’s different about this place.”

According to ESPN, App State is currently averaging 435.8 yards on offense per game and giving up 324 yards per game on defense, while Oregon State has been averaging 333.4 yards on offense and giving up 442 yards per game on defense.