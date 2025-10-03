The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State football eager to play against Oregon State Beavers

Chris Aguilar
October 2, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State football has now lost two games in a row and will look to get back in the win column against 0-5 Oregon State. 

App State is coming off a hard loss to Boise State and will play its first home game in three weeks against the Beavers, who have yet to capture a win this year. Head Coach Dowell Loggains said he is not underestimating Oregon State despite their winless season thus far. 

It’s going to be a great challenge for us, and they’re looking to get their first win. There’s a psychological battle there anyway, right when you look at the win-loss record, but you better understand when you put together,” Loggains said in a press conference Monday.

Loggains is familiar with Oregon State’s starting quarterback, Maalik Murphy. During Loggains’ time with South Carolina, he and his staff attempted to recruit Murphy to the Gamecocks after transferring from the University of Texas, but he went on to play for Duke before finally transferring to Oregon State.

“If I showed a 20-clip highlight of those guys, it’s a really talented team,” Loggains said. “There’s a lot of stars in their recruiting classes. So we’ll have our hands full with this one just because they are a good team, even though their record doesn’t say that.” 

During last week’s game, App State honored former head coach and App State alumni Shawn Clark by wearing the number 61 on their helmets, the jersey number he wore during his playing days at App State. 

“We need our fans to show up for this one. This is going to be a big one,” Loggains said. “It’s a big one because it’s the next game, but it’s also Oregon State coming to town. This atmosphere is going to be the biggest selling point we have to show what’s different about this place.” 

According to ESPN, App State is currently averaging 435.8 yards on offense per game and giving up 324 yards per game on defense, while Oregon State has been averaging 333.4 yards on offense and giving up 442 yards per game on defense. 

App State’s game against Oregon State will kick off Saturday at 3:30 pm at Kidd Brewer Stadium and will be streamed on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Chris Aguilar
Chris Aguilar
Chris Aguilar (he/him) is a sophomore electronic media and broadcasting major. This is his second year with the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal