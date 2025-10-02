Dada-Mascoll takes down 4 top 50 players in road to NCAA qualification

Senior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and junior Naledi Manyube traveled to Cary, North Carolina Sept. 20-28 for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All Americas invitational. Dada-Mascoll was the only Mountaineer to qualify for the main event, going 5-1 in her six matches.

Manyube was unable to make it out of the qualifying rounds before the main stage, losing in two straight sets.

Dada-Mascoll went all the way to the consolation finals, taking down 5 opponents ranked in the top 51, including the ITA No. 1 in her opening match. Her performance this past week qualified her to the NCAA Championships in Orlando, Florida Nov. 18-23.

Ranked 106th entering the event, Dada-Mascoll notched the best result of her App State career, building on last year’s NCAA Championships doubles appearance.

The opening match of the tournament for Dada-Mascoll saw her take on the ITA No. 1 DJ Bennett from Auburn University in a tough three-set match.

She took games one and three, each with a 6-2 score line. After the win, you could see the elation of the victory, as Dada-Mascoll shouted a loud “yes.”

Her lone loss in the event came at the hands of No. 29 Tatum Evans from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Dada-Mascoll lost the upper quarterfinals in 2 games to Evans with the scorelines of 6-1 and 7-5.

After falling to Tatum, Dada-Mascoll fell into the consolation bracket where she faced off against three more top 50 opponents in three consecutive matches. The first consolation match was a tough three set match against No. 27 in the country before her final two matches each saw straight set wins for the App State senior.