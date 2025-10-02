The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Dada-Mascoll takes down 4 top 50 players in road to NCAA qualification

Trey Blake, Reporter
October 1, 2025
Chloe Pound

Senior Savannah Dada-Mascoll and junior Naledi Manyube traveled to Cary, North Carolina Sept. 20-28 for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association All Americas invitational. Dada-Mascoll was the only Mountaineer to qualify for the main event, going 5-1 in her six matches. 

Manyube was unable to make it out of the qualifying rounds before the main stage, losing in two straight sets. 

Dada-Mascoll went all the way to the consolation finals, taking down 5 opponents ranked in the top 51, including the ITA No. 1 in her opening match. Her performance this past week qualified her to the NCAA Championships in Orlando, Florida Nov. 18-23. 

Ranked 106th entering the event, Dada-Mascoll notched the best result of her App State career, building on last year’s NCAA Championships doubles appearance.

The opening match of the tournament for Dada-Mascoll saw her take on the ITA No. 1 DJ Bennett from Auburn University in a tough three-set match. 

She took games one and three, each with a 6-2 score line. After the win, you could see the elation of the victory, as Dada-Mascoll shouted a loud “yes.” 

Her lone loss in the event came at the hands of No. 29 Tatum Evans from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Dada-Mascoll lost the upper quarterfinals in 2 games to Evans with the scorelines of 6-1 and 7-5. 

After falling to Tatum, Dada-Mascoll fell into the consolation bracket where she faced off against three more top 50 opponents in three consecutive matches. The first consolation match was a tough three set match against No. 27 in the country before her final two matches each saw straight set wins for the App State senior. 

App State tennis is back in action as they head to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the Battle at the Beach hosted by Coastal Carolina University.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$351
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Trey Blake
Trey Blake, Reporter
Trey Blake (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, media studies minor, from Clayton, NC. This is his fourth year writing for The Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$351
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal