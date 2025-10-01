Boekaar’s overtime goal propels Mountaineers to upset win

App State field hockey upset No. 18 James Madison University by a score of 5-4 Sunday.

James Madison scored early in the first quarter, but App State equalized with 4 minutes left as senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky got the Mountaineers on the board.

The Black and Gold earned their first lead late in the second quarter as sophomore midfielder Frederique Grimbergen fired one past the Dukes’ goalkeeper. App State went into the locker room at halftime up 2-1 on James Madison.

Early in the third quarter, junior midfielder Kassie Paul added to the Mountaineers’ lead with her second goal of the season, her first goal since the opening game against Towson.

The Dukes added one goal of their own, but App State continued their scoring later in the quarter as junior defender Sophia Baxter scored, making it 4-2.

James Madison scored 2 goals, leveling the score in the fourth quarter, with the game tying goal coming on a penalty stroke with just over a minute left in the game. The match went to overtime, with senior midfielder Lise Boekaar scoring after lifting a shot over the Dukes’ goalkeeper for the win.

In the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll, the Mountaineers were ranked seventeenth in the recent rankings.