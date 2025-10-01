The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Boekaar’s overtime goal propels Mountaineers to upset win

Parker Egeland, Reporter
October 1, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State field hockey upset No. 18 James Madison University by a score of 5-4 Sunday.

James Madison scored early in the first quarter, but App State equalized with 4 minutes left as senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky got the Mountaineers on the board.

The Black and Gold earned their first lead late in the second quarter as sophomore midfielder Frederique Grimbergen fired one past the Dukes’ goalkeeper. App State went into the locker room at halftime up 2-1 on James Madison.

Early in the third quarter, junior midfielder Kassie Paul added to the Mountaineers’ lead with her second goal of the season, her first goal since the opening game against Towson.

The Dukes added one goal of their own, but App State continued their scoring later in the quarter as junior defender Sophia Baxter scored, making it 4-2.

James Madison scored 2 goals, leveling the score in the fourth quarter, with the game tying goal coming on a penalty stroke with just over a minute left in the game. The match went to overtime, with senior midfielder Lise Boekaar scoring after lifting a shot over the Dukes’ goalkeeper for the win. 

In the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll, the Mountaineers were ranked seventeenth in the recent rankings.

App State is back in action on Friday at home against Miami (OH). The game will start at 3 p.m. and can be streamed live on YouTube.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$351
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Parker Egeland
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a junior digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his second year writing for the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$351
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal