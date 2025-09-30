Mountaineers trample Jaguars with late goal from Wood

App State women’s soccer defeated University of South Alabama by a score of 1-0 Friday.

The Jaguars had an opportunity midway through the first half as South Alabama forward Aliya Gomes found an opening in the Mountaineer defense, but her shot was saved by redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Claire Jacobi.

The first half ended scoreless, with South Alabama leading in shots with 4 compared to only 2 for App State.

Graduate student forward Izzi Wood had a chance after getting past a defender early in the second half, but her shot hit the goal post.

Later on in the half, Wood won a penalty after being taken down in the box and slotted the shot to the bottom corner of the net.

“I was super nervous, but we practice those every day. I took my deep breaths, and just did what it took,” Wood said.

Wood’s goal was the game winner, and App State got their first conference win of the season. It was the first conference loss for the Jaguars.

“We just played Mountaineer soccer,” Wood said. “We’ve been training all week, we’ve been talking about different ways to get into the gold zone. I think the team just really stepped up.”