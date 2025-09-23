App state field hockey shows offensive power in 7-1 victory over Vermont

App State field hockey had a major victory over the University of Vermont Sunday with a 7-1 win.

Within two minutes of the match beginning, sophomore midfielder Frederique Grimbergen scored the first goal of the game. Vermont answered late in the quarter to tie it 1-1.

App State took full control before halftime, scoring 3 more goals in the second quarter. Junior midfielder Sophia Baxter had a penalty stroke to reclaim the lead. Gimbergen followed with the second goal of the quarter. Senior midfielder Lise Boekaar scored the last goal of the quarter, ending the first half with a 4-1 lead.

Gimbergen started the third quarter off with yet another goal, assisted by senior forward Bridget Donovan. Senior forward Kate Richardson followed with another goal to push the lead 6-1.

In the final quarter, senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky scored the final goal off an assist by Richardson, bringing the score to a 7-1 end.

App State finished this amazing win with 21 shots compared to Vermont’s 6 and tied penalty corners, both ending with 5.