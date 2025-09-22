BREAKING: Former App State head football coach Shawn Clark dead at 50

This is a developing story.
Former App State head football coach Shawn Clark has died at 50.
Clark died Sunday evening unexpectedly, nearly two weeks after being hospitalized Sept. 9 following a medical emergency, according to University of Central Florida Athletics.
Clark was a two time All-American and three time all-conference offensive lineman for the Mountaineers from 1994 to 1998, according to App State Athletics.
He returned as a co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Mountaineers in 2016. He took over as the head coach for the 2020 season and was “released from his contract” at the end of the 2024 season, according to App State Athletics. He had a career record of 40 wins and 24 losses.
During his four seasons as head coach, Clark led the Mountaineers to two bowl victories in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl and the 2023 Cure Bowl.