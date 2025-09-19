App State women’s golf sets 4 new records in Elon Invitational

App State women’s golf tied for third place on Monday and Tuesday in the Elon Invitational in Burlington. The program set four new records in the event, toppling scores set both the previous weekend and in the 2017 Sun Belt Championship.
Freshman Zoe Duval led the charge for the Mountaineers, finishing 70-71-70 and 2-under par, breaking the program record for a 54-hole individual total. The team also broke the record for best game in a 54-hole game at 12-over par with 296-292-276.
The final round added more to the history books. Freshman Alisa Pressley posted a 4-under par,the best in program history, and the team finished at 8-under par to beat their previous record of 3-under.
App State travels to Greenville, to compete in the Pirate Collegiate Classic on Oct. 6-7.