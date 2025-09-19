The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State women’s golf sets 4 new records in Elon Invitational

Parker Egeland, Reporter
September 18, 2025
Rian Hughes

App State women’s golf tied for third place on Monday and Tuesday in the Elon Invitational in Burlington. The program set four new records in the event, toppling scores set both the previous weekend and in the 2017 Sun Belt Championship.

Freshman Zoe Duval led the charge for the Mountaineers, finishing 70-71-70 and 2-under par, breaking the program record for a 54-hole individual total. The team also broke the record for best game in a 54-hole game at 12-over par with 296-292-276.

The final round added more to the history books. Freshman Alisa Pressley posted a 4-under par,the best in program history, and the team finished at 8-under par to beat their previous record of 3-under.

App State travels to Greenville, to compete in the Pirate Collegiate Classic on Oct. 6-7.

Parker Egeland
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a junior digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his second year writing for the Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
