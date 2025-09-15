App State field hockey suffers first loss of the season to No. 2 UNC

App State field hockey suffered their first loss of the season 5-0 against No. 2 ranked University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Friday.

The Mountaineers faced immediate pressure from UNC after they scored a goal in the first minute of the game. App State had the opportunity to take shots but ultimately did not get on the scoreboard. UNC added another goal by the end of the first quarter.

The Tar Heels continued applying pressure in the second quarter, scoring 2 more goals heading into halftime with a 4-0 lead. Despite the heavy pressure, the Black and Gold recorded 3 saves to keep the Tar Heels from growing their lead.

Coming out of halftime, App State’s offense showed up, recording 2 shots and earning their first penalty corner of the game. UNC ultimately scored another goal but the Mountaineers limited the Tar Heels’ opportunities compared to the first half.

In the final quarter, App State continued fighting, earning another penalty corner and 3 more shots. Senior midfielder Lise Boekaar helped generate movement through the midfield, but the Mountaineers couldn’t break through the Tar Heels’ defense.

App State was outshot with a 16-5 overall and a 10-3 shots on goal. The Mountaineers had 2 penalty corners compared to Chapel Hill’s 7.