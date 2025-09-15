The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State field hockey suffers first loss of the season to No. 2 UNC

Clara Preski
September 15, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State field hockey suffered their first loss of the season 5-0 against No. 2 ranked University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Friday. 

The Mountaineers faced immediate pressure from UNC after they scored a goal in the first minute of the game. App State had the opportunity to take shots but ultimately did not get on the scoreboard. UNC added another goal by the end of the first quarter. 

The Tar Heels continued applying pressure in the second quarter, scoring 2 more goals heading into halftime with a 4-0 lead. Despite the heavy pressure, the Black and Gold recorded 3 saves to keep the Tar Heels from growing their lead. 

Coming out of halftime, App State’s offense showed up, recording 2 shots and earning their first penalty corner of the game. UNC ultimately scored another goal but the Mountaineers limited the Tar Heels’ opportunities compared to the first half. 

In the final quarter, App State continued fighting, earning another penalty corner and 3 more shots. Senior midfielder Lise Boekaar helped generate movement through the midfield, but the Mountaineers couldn’t break through the Tar Heels’ defense.

App State was outshot with a 16-5 overall and a 10-3 shots on goal. The Mountaineers had 2 penalty corners compared to Chapel Hill’s 7. 

The Mountaineers will look to bounce back when Ohio comes to Boone on Friday. The game is slated for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal