Mountaineer men’s cross country finishes third, women sixth in Charlottesville

App State Men’s Cross Country finished third and the women’s team finished sixth during the Virginia Invitational in Charlottesville, Virginia Friday.

Sophomore Thomas Wlazlowski had the top time once again for the Mountaineers and finished 10th in the men’s 8K with a time of 24:58.1. Right behind him in 11th was senior Ethan Lipham, who was just over a second behind at 24:59.4.

Redshirt senior Chase Burrell ended the race at a time of 25:10.8 and took the 19th spot, while freshman Tate Shore finished in 21st with a personal best, stopping the clock at 25:12.7.

In the women’s 5K, freshman Elizabeth McCart set the top time for the Black and Gold at 18:06.1, a new personal best. Following her was sophomore Breanna Budzinski in 24th, finishing the race with a time of 18:09.3