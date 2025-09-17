The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

The Mountaineers go 1-1 at Kennesaw State Invitational

Ella Smith
September 16, 2025
Chloe Pound

 App State women’s volleyball traveled to Kennesaw, Georgia where they competed in the Volleyball Kennesaw State Invitational, playing Michigan State University Friday and Kennesaw State University Saturday. 

Their first match, against Michigan State, ended in a 3-2 loss. The Spartans won the first set 26-24, with the two teams tying 10 times. App State senior outside hitter Ali Morris, began the set with 1 kill, tallying a total of 13 kills throughout the whole match. App State won the following two sets 25-21 and 25-23. 

The fourth set was heavily contested with 11 ties and 6 lead changes throughout, with Michigan State winning the set 25-21. The Spartans won the fifth and final set 15-10, which allowed them to win 3-2 against the Mountaineers.

The following day, App State played Kennesaw State University. Morris helped the Mountaineers gain momentum with 15 kills and 11 digs throughout the match. The first set was back-and-forth, until it was tied at 14. Kennesaw State pulled through to win the set 20-25. 

The next two sets were won by the Mountaineers, with the second set ending 25-23. After a 10-all tie, the Black and Gold took control to secure the third set. 

A back-and-forth fourth set featured 13 ties and 4 lead changes. In the end, Kennesaw State triumphed, winning 25-23. 

In the deciding fifth set, the Mountaineers were down 7-2, until an impressive 7 point run was made to push the Mountaineers ahead. With a total of 4 kills, including the game point, senior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff was able to close out the game. App State won the fifth set 15-11.

The Mountaineers ended the Kennesaw State Invitational 1-1. On Sept. 16, App State plays The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The game can be streamed on ACCNX.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$268
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal