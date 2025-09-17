The Mountaineers go 1-1 at Kennesaw State Invitational

App State women’s volleyball traveled to Kennesaw, Georgia where they competed in the Volleyball Kennesaw State Invitational, playing Michigan State University Friday and Kennesaw State University Saturday.

Their first match, against Michigan State, ended in a 3-2 loss. The Spartans won the first set 26-24, with the two teams tying 10 times. App State senior outside hitter Ali Morris, began the set with 1 kill, tallying a total of 13 kills throughout the whole match. App State won the following two sets 25-21 and 25-23.

The fourth set was heavily contested with 11 ties and 6 lead changes throughout, with Michigan State winning the set 25-21. The Spartans won the fifth and final set 15-10, which allowed them to win 3-2 against the Mountaineers.

The following day, App State played Kennesaw State University. Morris helped the Mountaineers gain momentum with 15 kills and 11 digs throughout the match. The first set was back-and-forth, until it was tied at 14. Kennesaw State pulled through to win the set 20-25.

The next two sets were won by the Mountaineers, with the second set ending 25-23. After a 10-all tie, the Black and Gold took control to secure the third set.

A back-and-forth fourth set featured 13 ties and 4 lead changes. In the end, Kennesaw State triumphed, winning 25-23.

In the deciding fifth set, the Mountaineers were down 7-2, until an impressive 7 point run was made to push the Mountaineers ahead. With a total of 4 kills, including the game point, senior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff was able to close out the game. App State won the fifth set 15-11.