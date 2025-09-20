Mountaineers soccer drop their first conference game against Georgia State

App State women’s soccer fell 1-0 against Georgia State Thursday. Scoring opportunities for both sides were not plentiful due to the Panthers scoring a goal just a minute into the first half.

Fouls were not the only story of the night Freshman goalkeeper Hanna Skogsfors and redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Claire Jacobi delivered standout performances, combining for 10 saves. The Mountaineers also struggled with missed opportunities on offense which had 4 shots on goal, 5 corners and a plethora of free kicks to nod the game up.

The Black and Gold’s best chances started in the 31st and 38th minute, beginning with back-to-back free kicks. Graduate student forward Izzi Wood and junior midfielder and forward Kaytan Kroboth each fired shots on goal, but both shots were blocked by Georgia State goalkeeper Alondra Iriarte. The half concluded after more squandered chances on both sides, and the Panthers carried a 1-0 lead into the half

Coming out of the half, the Mountaineers found themselves pressured early with back-to-back shots on goal from Georgia State midfielder Sienna Leckey and Georgia State forward Emily Glenn. The Black and Gold braved the storm with a clutch save from Jacobi. The pressure from the Panthers wasn’t over with Jacobi saving 3 shots on goal in 12 minutes.

The Mountaineers had an opportunity to send the game to extra time late in the second half. In the 84th minute, sophomore midfielder Reagan Hamilton just couldn’t sneak one past Iriarte through the bottom right corner. The Mountaineers had one final chance when Wood fired a hero shot in the bottom left corner, but Iriarte made the save, giving Georgia State a 1-0 win over App State.