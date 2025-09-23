The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

App State women’s soccer drops first conference home game against Ragin’ Cajuns

Parker Egeland, Reporter
September 22, 2025
Ava Anzalone
Graduate student forward Izzi Wood heads the ball in a game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Sept. 21 at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.

App State women’s soccer lost to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 1-0 Sunday in its first home game since Sept. 7.

In the first half, the Mountaineers got a chance to score with a run made by redshirt sophomore forward Kyli Switalski, but her shot was stopped by Louisiana goalkeeper Natalie Mayes. 

Another chance came later in the half, with graduate student forward Izzi Wood attempting to chip a ball over Mayes, but the goalkeeper made another save.

Louisiana’s forward Carson Glenn scored the opening goal. The first half ended with both teams taking 7 shots. The Black and Gold’s defense was tested early in the second half, as Louisiana’s first corner kick forced a save from redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Claire Jacobi and multiple clearances.

Wood found an opportunity with just 15 minutes to go but hit the post with her shot.

Despite numerous chances in the second half, App State could not find an equalizer, and the game ended 1-0.

The Mountaineers will stay home to host South Alabama Friday. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. and be streamed live on ESPN+.

Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Parker Egeland
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a junior digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his second year writing for the Appalachian.
Ava Anzalone
Ava Anzalone, Associate Photo Editor
Ava Anzalone (she/her) is a freshman business marketing major and new media and digital cultures minor from Denver, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
