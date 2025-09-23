App State women’s soccer drops first conference home game against Ragin’ Cajuns

App State women’s soccer lost to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 1-0 Sunday in its first home game since Sept. 7.

In the first half, the Mountaineers got a chance to score with a run made by redshirt sophomore forward Kyli Switalski, but her shot was stopped by Louisiana goalkeeper Natalie Mayes.

Another chance came later in the half, with graduate student forward Izzi Wood attempting to chip a ball over Mayes, but the goalkeeper made another save.

Louisiana’s forward Carson Glenn scored the opening goal. The first half ended with both teams taking 7 shots. The Black and Gold’s defense was tested early in the second half, as Louisiana’s first corner kick forced a save from redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Claire Jacobi and multiple clearances.

Wood found an opportunity with just 15 minutes to go but hit the post with her shot.

Despite numerous chances in the second half, App State could not find an equalizer, and the game ended 1-0.