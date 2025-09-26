App State men’s golf secures fourth in the Temple Invitational

App State men’s golf took home fourth place in the historical Temple Invitational in Philadelphia Monday and Tuesday. The Black and Gold started off strong in the first round going 2 under through 18.
Senior Herman Huus, who shot plus 2 through 36 holes, started the Mountaineers off strong. Other notable performances came from senior Ben Read, redshirt junior Cole Bergheim and redshirt junior Rob Bergevin, who shot plus 6, 7 and 9 respectively.
The Black and Gold tried to mount a late comeback in the third round having the bronze medal split and then in sole possession but couldn’t hang on. The Mountaineers settled comfortably in fourth place shooting a combined plus 22 from the top four scores.
App State will hit the links again Monday and Tuesday at the Ironwood Collegiate in Greenville North Carolina, home of the East Carolina Pirates.