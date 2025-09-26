The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State men’s golf secures fourth in the Temple Invitational

Eli Pauca
September 25, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State men’s golf took home fourth place in the historical Temple Invitational in Philadelphia Monday and Tuesday. The Black and Gold started off strong in the first round going 2 under through 18.

Senior Herman Huus, who shot plus 2 through 36 holes, started the Mountaineers off strong. Other notable performances came from senior Ben Read, redshirt junior Cole Bergheim and redshirt junior Rob Bergevin, who shot plus 6, 7 and 9 respectively. 

The Black and Gold tried to mount a late comeback in the third round having the bronze medal split and then in sole possession but couldn’t hang on. The Mountaineers settled comfortably in fourth place shooting a combined plus 22 from the top four scores.

App State will hit the links again Monday and Tuesday at the Ironwood Collegiate in Greenville North Carolina, home of the East Carolina Pirates.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$301
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Eli Pauca
Eli Pauca
Eli Pauca (he/him) is a freshman electronic media and broadcasting major. This is his first year with the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$301
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal