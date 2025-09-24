The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State football set for 2,200 mile road trip to Boise

Parker Egeland, Reporter
September 24, 2025
Chloe Pound

After a bye week, App State football will travel to Boise, Idaho to take on Boise State. It will be the furthest the Mountaineers travel in the regular season, with the schools being located over 2,200 miles apart.

“It will be an awesome challenge to travel a long way to go play a really good opponent,” head coach Dowell Loggains said in his weekly press conference.

The program is still mourning the loss of former head coach Shawn Clark, and Loggains said he grew to be good friends with him.

“You get into coaching to impact people, and coach accomplished that mission,” Loggains said. “He touched so many people, and actually became a good friend to me. In a difficult situation, if I ever needed anything, he was great to me and the way he treated me.”

Clark was the head coach in the previous five seasons, and there are players on the current team that he recruited.

“When we got wind of it we had a team meeting and told some of the guys what was going on. You could see it in their faces what coach meant to these guys,” Loggains said.

In their previous game against Southern Miss, the Mountaineers outgained the Golden Eagles 470-389, but 3 interceptions thrown in the red zone cost App State the win.

Other than the turnovers, the Black and Gold’s offense has played at an elite level, ranking 13th in the country in yards per game at 519.7. Boise State stands ahead of them, who sit at 535.7 yards per game.

Boise State has emerged as one of the premier Group of 5 programs since joining the FBS in 1996, winning 13 bowls. This past season, the Broncos were selected as the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, but ultimately lost in the Fiesta Bowl to Penn State.

“Really impressed with their program, have been for a long long time,” Loggains said. “Even in the NFL when we were evaluating players, they’ve always done a really good job in the evaluation process, finding the two or three stars that end up being really good players for those guys.”

The game on Saturday features some of the biggest Group of 5 schools matching up, as the two teams meet for the first time at the FBS level. The game will be broadcasted nationally on FS1, so Loggains said he wants to keep his players focused on the task at hand.

“For us, the most important one is the one you are currently getting ready for. It’s a big one, but so are the last three,” Loggains said.

App State’s game against Boise State will kick off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Broncos’ Albertsons Stadium. The game will be streamed live on FS1.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Parker Egeland
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a junior digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his second year writing for the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$286
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal