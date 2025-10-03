The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Mountaineers secure fourth in Ironwood Collegiate Classic

Eli Pauca
October 2, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State men’s golf secured its second consecutive fourth-place finish in the Ironwood Collegiate Classic in Greenville, North Carolina Sunday and Monday. The Mountaineers had their work cut out for them, going 2 under through 18 but still on the outside looking in for a top-five finish.

The Black and Gold charged through the second round, swinging 3 under to bring their score to 5 under. There were strong performances across the board from the Mountaineers, having all six of their starters playing at or below par of 72 for the tournament.

As it got later in the tournament, the Mountaineers had their best score of the Ironwood Classic, going 6 under on the final 18 holes. This allowed the Black and Gold to steal a fourth-place finish away from Gardner Webb.

App State will head back for the Bash in the Boro at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro, Georgia, home of the Georgia Southern Eagles, Oct. 13-14.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Eli Pauca
Eli Pauca
Eli Pauca (he/him) is a freshman electronic media and broadcasting major. This is his first year with the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$436
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal