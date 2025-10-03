Mountaineers secure fourth in Ironwood Collegiate Classic

App State men’s golf secured its second consecutive fourth-place finish in the Ironwood Collegiate Classic in Greenville, North Carolina Sunday and Monday. The Mountaineers had their work cut out for them, going 2 under through 18 but still on the outside looking in for a top-five finish.
The Black and Gold charged through the second round, swinging 3 under to bring their score to 5 under. There were strong performances across the board from the Mountaineers, having all six of their starters playing at or below par of 72 for the tournament.
As it got later in the tournament, the Mountaineers had their best score of the Ironwood Classic, going 6 under on the final 18 holes. This allowed the Black and Gold to steal a fourth-place finish away from Gardner Webb.
App State will head back for the Bash in the Boro at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro, Georgia, home of the Georgia Southern Eagles, Oct. 13-14.