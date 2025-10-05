Wood ties program scoring record as Mountaineers tie Chanticleers

App State women’s soccer traveled to Conway, South Carolina and tied Coastal Carolina 1-1 Thursday.

Midway through the first half, graduate student forward Izzi Wood got the Mountaineers on the scoreboard. Her 30th career goal tied the program record held by Casey Cleary. The goal was assisted by sophomore midfielder Walker Bristow.

Just over a minute later, Coastal Carolina forward Eleanor Ashton scored the equalizer for the Chanticleers. The first half ended with Coastal Carolina having 8 shots compared to 4 from the Mountaineers, but the score remained even.

Despite not scoring, Coastal Carolina controlled the second half, tallying 10 shots to 2 for App State. Later in the second half the Black and Gold had a chance, but two players ran into each other, with neither player able to record a shot.

The Chanticleers outshot the Mountaineers 18 to 6, but the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Claire Jacobi made 5 saves to preserve the draw.