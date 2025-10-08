The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Doubles defeated while singles shine in Battle at the Beach

Trey Blake, Reporter
October 7, 2025
Chloe Pound

The App State women’s tennis team took a trip down to Conway, South Carolina for the Battle at the Beach Invitational. App State won 5 matches across two days of play Saturday and Sunday. 

Sophomore Ruby Broadbent was the only Mountaineer to go undefeated in the event, winning a doubles match on Saturday and a singles match on Sunday. 

Saturday was the doubles day for the Mountaineers, as they faced off against Coastal Carolina in two different matches. The Black and Gold split the two matches, winning the first one and losing the second one.

The first match came from freshmen Allegra Hodson and Sreenidhi Balaji, as they fell to a junior-freshman matchup from the Chanticleers 3-6. The second and final match of the day came from Broadbent and her partner, junior Taya Powell. Broadbent and Powell took their match with a 6-3 scoreline of their own to finish the day for the Mountaineers. 

The second day of the event marked the time for App State to show off their singles game — and show off they did, winning four of six matches. 

Broadbent and sophomore Alexi Cleveland won their contests in tight 3 set matches each with identical scorelines of 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5). Balaji and senior Riley Collins were the other Mountaineers to take wins, as Balaji flipped the script from the first two wins for a 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (11-9) win. Collins won her match 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).

Powell and Hodson were the two App State players to lose on Sunday, as Powell was forced to forfeit after an injury after the first set. Hodson lost her match in straight games: 5-7, 2-6. 

App State tennis is back in action at the ITA regionals in Chapel Hill, Oct. 16-21.

About the Contributors
Trey Blake
Trey Blake, Reporter
Trey Blake (he/him) is a senior digital journalism major, media studies minor, from Clayton, NC. This is his fourth year writing for The Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
