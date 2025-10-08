Categories:

Athletes across the pond, App State’s international stars

Parker Egeland, Reporter
October 8, 2025
Freshman forward Andrin Njock doing a finger spin in front of Holmes Convocation Center on Sept. 18.
Ethan Bonney
App State’s athletics program features numerous international athletes who, despite hailing from different countries, made the trek to the High Country. 

From Winterthur, Switzerland, redshirt freshman forward Andrin Njock considers sports his greatest love. He played soccer until he was 12 years old, and later, when he felt that his 6-foot-6-inch frame was too tall for the sport, he made the switch to the hardwood court. 

Njock noticed how different the popularity of basketball is in the United States compared to Switzerland. 

“In Switzerland, it’s really soccer that is the biggest sport. Here, there’s way more culture, way more facilities, way more budget. Everything’s just bigger here than in Switzerland,” Njock said. 

Having missed the 2024-25 season with an injury and taking a redshirt year, Njock said he is disappointed knowing he missed his first potential season of college basketball. However, he believes that seeing how the game works in the U.S. could benefit him this season. 

Njock got to showcase his talents in the 2025 U19 Basketball World Cup, which Switzerland hosted. Playing against some of the highest-ranked prospects in the world, such as AJ Dybantsa, Njock held his own, averaging 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game

“I’ve never seen so many people love the game of basketball,” Njock said. “Before I came here, I would play in small gyms, and it would just be your family watching.” 

With a new college basketball season starting on Nov. 3, Njock is ready to finally get on the court with his teammates. 

Junior Naledi Manyube got her start in sports when she was just 7 years old in George, South Africa. Despite being interested in many sports, tennis was always the one that stuck out to her. 

Boone felt right at home for Manyube, especially because of the close-knit environment. 

“From everyone I’ve spoken to, they said the community was really good; everyone is really nice,” Manyube said. “Then, just speaking to the coach, hearing what she has to say about the team, speaking to some players and their experience on the team and in Boone and then just making my decision from there.” 

This past spring, Manyube was named to the second team all-conference after finishing 14-2 in singles and also named Sun Belt player of the week on March 19 after picking up wins against No. 48 South Alabama and Southern Miss. 

The Mountaineer tennis team had a historic 2024-25 season with a program-best of 17 victories. Manyube hopes to build off of this success with an even stronger 2025-26 campaign. 

“We know what we’re capable of and using what we did last season as confidence,” Manyube said. “Looking back and saying ‘we can achieve more,’ and just keep getting back to the tennis court and working harder.” 

Every inhabited continent in the world is represented on the App State tennis team, and Manyube enjoys learning about different backgrounds and cultures. 

“It’s a really cool opportunity to learn people’s perspectives. Even when I’m speaking with some of the girls, we’re just talking about how we grew up and how we come from different and diverse backgrounds,” Manyube said. 

Redshirt freshman forward Maddie Williams strikes the ball in a game against East Carolina University at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on Sept. 4.
(Ava Anzalone)

Freshman forward Maddie Williams is from Birmingham, England and got into sports through her dad. With soccer being such a popular sport in England, it was always the game for her. 

Training in the Aston Villa Academy taught her about the game and helped her grow into the athlete she is today. 

“The Villa academy was good. It taught me a lot of things technical-wise and tactically as I grew up,” Williams said. 

Williams always wanted to come to the U.S. for college. The beauty of App State’s campus caught her eye, as well as the culture of the soccer program, and she knew it was the place for her. 

Though the rules are the same, many sports are played differently in Europe and the U.S., and soccer is no different. Williams noticed the contrast early in her time in the High Country. 

“The speed of the game is much quicker,” Williams said. “Here, you always have to be ready and be on your toes.” 

Williams is a freshman but leads the soccer team in minutes played, and in her short career, she has already been a part of some memorable moments for the Mountaineers. On Aug. 17, in her first home game, the Black and Gold got their first win over a power conference team since 2016 when they defeated Miami 1-0

The soccer season is almost over, but Williams wants to keep pushing for the rest of the year. 

“Just keep playing, keep enjoying it, keep starting and win games,” Williams said.

