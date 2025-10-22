App State soccer falls to Marshall 2-0

App State soccer hosted Marshall University at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex Sunday of Homecoming weekend. Following their loss Oct. 11 at the University of Louisiana-Monroe, the Mountaineers fell to the Thundering Herd 2-0.

Both teams got off to a slow start, resulting in a scoreless first half. Despite attempting 6 shots, 3 of which were on goal, App State remained unsuccessful. Junior midfielder Olivia Simon played an aggressive game throughout the match. She brought intensity from the start; nearing the fifth minute of play, Simon took a close shot on goal and followed up with a second rebound that nearly found the back of the net.

In the second half, Marshall maintained a shutout against the Mountaineers. The Thundering Herd put points on the board with a goal by taking advantage of a Mountaineer miscommunication in the 68th minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Hanna Skogsfors kept the Mountaineers in the game with 6 saves, denying Marshall from widening the gap. Still, the relentless Marshall offense broke down the Mountaineers’ back line and scored off of a cross on a one-touch header placed in the corner, just out of Skogsfors’ reach.

Following Marshall’s second goal, App State seemed to have given up. The Black and Gold lacked an offensive edge, as Marshall maintained possession for the 13 minutes before the match ended. Despite three substitutions from App State, Marshall ended the game with another 2 corners and 2 shots on goal.