The Appalachian
Mountaineer soccer defeats Eagles in dreary conditions to close out season

Dylan Shepherd, Reporter
November 1, 2025
Chloe Pound

In cold, rainy and windy conditions, App State soccer overcame the elements and the Eagles on the back of sophomore forward Ellie Garrison’s lone goal, defeating Georgia Southern University 1-0 Wednesday.

Garrison’s fifth goal of the season, a career-high, came in the 33rd minute off a pass from senior forward Reagan Sturgill. Garrison broke through the Eagles’ defense and buried her shot in the bottom right corner of the net.

“I didn’t really expect the ball to come to me,” Garrison said postgame. “It kind of went through two of their defenders and went straight to me, and I hit it. We haven’t been having very much luck — the ball bouncing the right way or the calls going the right way — but tonight, that ball bounced perfectly, and I just tried to bury it.”

Georgia Southern had numerous opportunities to score in the game, but freshman goalkeeper Hanna Skogsfors was up to the task, recording 5 saves, including a point-blank stop on Eagles forward Bri Conley three minutes before Garrison’s tally.

The Eagles outshot the Mountaineers 19-11, and most of their chances were high-danger opportunities near the net. However, Georgia Southern couldn’t convert, frequently sending their shots just wide of the net or over the goal.

Eagles midfielder Addison Comer had a great chance to tie the match, getting behind the Mountaineers’ defense in the opening minutes of the second half, but she chipped her shot left of the net.

Both teams struggled with the persistent rain and wind. The rain varied from a light, consistent sprinkling to a prolonged shower and factored into players losing their footing and control of the ball.

“With turf especially and the rain, the ball skids, it goes faster, people are dribbling faster, people are playing passes faster,” Garrison said. “You just have to adjust to it. It’s almost like a new game, and with the coldness, you constantly have to be running or moving to keep your body warm.”

App State faced heavy pressure by the Eagles in the final minutes, but the defense held firm and secured the shutout win to conclude the season.

The Mountaineers finished the 2025 campaign with a final record of 7-7-3 but with a losing conference record of 3-4-3, falling short of qualifying for the Sun Belt Tournament. App State wrapped up the year with back-to-back conference wins.

Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Dylan Shepherd
Dylan Shepherd, Reporter
Dylan is a junior electronic media/broadcasting major from Holly Springs, North Carolina.  This is his second year writing for the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
