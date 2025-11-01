Mountaineer soccer defeats Eagles in dreary conditions to close out season

In cold, rainy and windy conditions, App State soccer overcame the elements and the Eagles on the back of sophomore forward Ellie Garrison’s lone goal, defeating Georgia Southern University 1-0 Wednesday.

Garrison’s fifth goal of the season, a career-high, came in the 33rd minute off a pass from senior forward Reagan Sturgill. Garrison broke through the Eagles’ defense and buried her shot in the bottom right corner of the net.

“I didn’t really expect the ball to come to me,” Garrison said postgame. “It kind of went through two of their defenders and went straight to me, and I hit it. We haven’t been having very much luck — the ball bouncing the right way or the calls going the right way — but tonight, that ball bounced perfectly, and I just tried to bury it.”

Georgia Southern had numerous opportunities to score in the game, but freshman goalkeeper Hanna Skogsfors was up to the task, recording 5 saves, including a point-blank stop on Eagles forward Bri Conley three minutes before Garrison’s tally.

The Eagles outshot the Mountaineers 19-11, and most of their chances were high-danger opportunities near the net. However, Georgia Southern couldn’t convert, frequently sending their shots just wide of the net or over the goal.

Eagles midfielder Addison Comer had a great chance to tie the match, getting behind the Mountaineers’ defense in the opening minutes of the second half, but she chipped her shot left of the net.

Both teams struggled with the persistent rain and wind. The rain varied from a light, consistent sprinkling to a prolonged shower and factored into players losing their footing and control of the ball.

“With turf especially and the rain, the ball skids, it goes faster, people are dribbling faster, people are playing passes faster,” Garrison said. “You just have to adjust to it. It’s almost like a new game, and with the coldness, you constantly have to be running or moving to keep your body warm.”

App State faced heavy pressure by the Eagles in the final minutes, but the defense held firm and secured the shutout win to conclude the season.