App State volleyball falls 0-2 against Coastal Carolina

App State volleyball traveled to Coastal Carolina University and lost both matches. They lost 3-0 Friday and 3-2 Saturday.

The opening set of the weekend was controlled by Coastal Carolina, when they established an early 8-3 lead. Following 4 Mountaineer errors, Coastal took the set 25-17.

Despite Coastal Carolina winning the next two sets, App State came close in both. The second set finished 25-23. The abundance of errors from the offense gave way to Coastal taking the set, as App State totaled 9 errors in just the second set.

In the third set, the Mountaineers had another 6 errors. After the teams were tied at 19-all, the Chanticleers won the set 25-20.

On Saturday, App State started strong with a close 27-25 win. Senior outside hitter Ali Morris recorded 3 of her 15 kills in the first set. Coastal Carolina responded in the next two sets with a 25-11, then a 25-18 win. A large second set deficit was built off an 11-1 run in the middle of the set.

In the fourth set, the Mountaineers worked hard to keep themselves in the game. Sophomore outside hitter Bella Hutchens rallied 7 kills in the set, helping aid in a 25-22 Mountaineer win. Despite this, Coastal Carolina won the final set 15-11.