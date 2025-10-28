The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State volleyball falls 0-2 against Coastal Carolina

Ella Smith
October 27, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State volleyball traveled to Coastal Carolina University and lost both matches. They lost 3-0 Friday and 3-2 Saturday.

The opening set of the weekend was controlled by Coastal Carolina, when they established an early 8-3 lead. Following 4 Mountaineer errors, Coastal took the set 25-17.

Despite Coastal Carolina winning the next two sets, App State came close in both. The second set finished 25-23. The abundance of errors from the offense gave way to Coastal taking the set, as App State totaled 9 errors in just the second set. 

In the third set, the Mountaineers had another 6 errors. After the teams were tied at 19-all, the Chanticleers won the set 25-20.

On Saturday, App State started strong with a close 27-25 win. Senior outside hitter Ali Morris recorded 3 of her 15 kills in the first set. Coastal Carolina responded in the next two sets with a 25-11, then a 25-18 win. A large second set deficit was built off an 11-1 run in the middle of the set. 

In the fourth set, the Mountaineers worked hard to keep themselves in the game. Sophomore outside hitter Bella Hutchens rallied 7 kills in the set, helping aid in a 25-22 Mountaineer win. Despite this, Coastal Carolina won the final set 15-11.

App State will host Georgia State University in the Holmes Convocation Center Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$446
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Ella Smith
Ella Smith
Ella Smith is a freshman sociology major from Morrisville, North Carolina. This is her first year writing for the Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$446
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal