After Coastal chaos, Mountaineer football looks to conquer Monarchs

Tess McNally, Associate Sports Editor
October 22, 2025
Chloe Pound

App State football is looking to shape up against the Old Dominion Monarchs after suffering a 45-37 loss to Coastal Carolina University Saturday. 

The Mountaineers will head into this game with a 4-3 record this season. The Mountaineers have dominated the series against ODU since 2015, holding a 4-1 record and only suffering one loss in 2023. 

The Monarchs come into the game with an equal 4-3 record. However, one of their losses was against No. 2 Indiana University 27-14. They beat both Virginia Tech and Liberty University in their third and fourth games of the season. 

Redshirt sophomore JJ Kohl has been the team’s starting quarterback since his contest against Oregon State University. Although Kohl had an effective 65.9% completion rate against Coastal Carolina University, he said there was still work to be done. 

“I got to get the ball out quicker. Some of those longer developing plays I just don’t have enough time for,” Kohl said in a postgame press conference from Coastal Carolina. 

ODU starting quarterback Colton Joseph will be a tough matchup for the Mountaineer defense. Joseph’s 61.9% completion rate against the No.1 team in the Sun Belt East, the James Madison Dukes, nearly matches Kohl’s.

The Monarchs’ offense will be a tough test of the game. They average 214.9 rushing yards per game, while the Mountaineers fall behind, yielding around 142.4 yards per game. 

“The offense is built to go through the run game, but the most talented group of players they have is the wide receivers,” head coach Dowell Loggains said in a pregame press conference. 

The Chanticleers shined a light on cracks in the Mountaineer defense. During the fourth quarter against Coastal Carolina, the defensive line could not stop runners, allowing a late touchdown and concluding the game at 45-37. 

App State lost redshirt junior offensive lineman Trent Ramsey and redshirt senior offensive lineman Jayden Ramsey due to injuries on Saturday. Their return to the field is undetermined.

“We will be able to get a better update on where the injury situation is at that point and just review the tape with those guys,” Loggains said. 

As the Mountaineers head into the game in Norfolk, Virginia, changes need to be made on the defensive side of the ball. 

“My expectation is we max out the players we have, and I don’t think we did that last week,” Loggains said. 

Kickoff is set for noon at S.B. Ballard Stadium and can be streamed on ESPNU. 

Tess McNally
Tess McNally, Associate Sports Editor
Tess McNally (she/her) is a senior journalism major from Waxhaw, North Carolina. This is her third year writing for The Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
