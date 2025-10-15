Mountaineer field hockey goes undefeated in Michigan, first Big Ten win

App State field hockey had a 4-0 shutout victory over Central Michigan UniversityFriday afternoon in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

The Mountaineers opened with strong possessions in the first quarter, earning an early penalty corner, but they were unable to gain a goal.

In the second quarter, the Mountaineers maintained control, firing 9 shots and earning 6 corners. The App State offense pressed hard but entered halftime with a 0-0 draw.

Coming out of the break, App State wasted no time breaking through as senior midfielder Lise Boekaar assisted senior midfielder Samantha Connors for the opening goal. Moments later, senior forward Kate Richardson extended the lead with her fourth goal of the season, assisted by junior midfielder Kassie Paul.

App State carried the momentum into the fourth quarter. Richardson tallied her second goal of the day, assisted by senior forward and midfielder Bridget Donovan, before junior midfielder and defender Sophia Baxter added her ninth of the season to seal the 4-0 win.

The Mountaineers outshot the Chippewas 24-3, including a 17-2 advantage in shots on goal. Graduate student goalkeeper Claire Grenis recorded 2 saves in the team’s third shutout of the season..

Sunday afternoon, App State field hockey earned its first ever win against a Big Ten opponent, with a 3-1 victory over Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

The Mountaineers started strong with 2 goals in the opening 10 minutes. Baxter got things started with a goal off a penalty corner, assisted by senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky.

Less than a minute later, senior forward Henriette Stegen doubled the lead after receiving an assist from Boekaar.

App State continued to control in the second quarter, adding another goal before halftime. Richardson scored her sixth of the season off a pass from sophomore midfielder Frederique Grimbergen, giving the Mountaineers a 3-0 advantage at halftime.

Michigan State pushed back in the second half, breaking through in the third quarter gaining a goal.

In the final quarter, the Mountaineers continued to hold strong defensively, limiting Michigan State’s chances and securing the historic 3-1 win.

App State was outshot 17-11 but used their shots to their benefit. The Mountaineers also earned 6 penalty corners compared to Michigan State’s 13.