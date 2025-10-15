App State volleyball hosts Old Dominion, goes 2-0

In App State volleyball’s opening game of the weekend, the Mountaineers hosted Old Dominion University at the Holmes Convocation Center and came away with a 2-0 win.

The opening set on Friday was a 25-22 Old Dominion win. In the second set, the Monarchs held a 19-8 lead, capitalizing on 4 App State errors, and went on to win 25-15.

The Mountaineers responded with a 25-21 win in the third set. Five App State players recorded at least 2 kills, combining for 13 in the set.

The Black and Gold won the next two games 25-20 and 18-16. Sophomore outside hitter Bella Hutchens was a force on the attacking front, tallying 5 kills in the final set.

On Saturday, App State completed the weekend with a 3-0 sweep. Hutchens extended her success from the first match throughout the second game. She tallied 10 kills in the first set, and ended with 20 for the night. The Mountaineers won the opening set 25-23. The following set ended in another close score, after 8 ties and 5 lead changes, App State won 25-21.

In the final set, the Black and Gold secured the game in a 25-23 win. Following a 23-all tie, the Mountaineers won with two errors by the Monarchs.