App State cross country wraps up regular season, finish 21st in Princeton

App State men’s and women’s cross country finished in 21st place at the Princeton Fall Classic in Princeton, New Jersey Friday.

Sophomore Thomas Wlazlowski finished with the fastest time for the men’s team, finishing 64th overall out of 318 finishers with a time of 24:12.5. Following him was sophomore Aaron Kidd, who stopped the clock at 24:25.2 in 103rd place.

Behind Kidd were redshirt senior Chase Burrell in 105th at 24:27.5 and senior Ethan Lipham in 108th at 24:27.6.

In the women’s competition, the Mountaineers’ three fastest runners finished within three seconds of each other. Freshman Josie Jackson led the way for the Black and Gold in 105th with a time of 21:39.8.

Behind her was freshman Elizabeth McCart, who finished in 108th at 21:41.2, and sophomore Breanna Budzinski, who stopped the clock at 21:42.2, putting her in 110th place.