App State wins season opener with two goals from Garrison

App State women’s soccer defeated Western Carolina Thursday with a score of 3-2 in the season opener with sophomore forward Ellie Garrison scoring twice.

In the first half, a counterattack for the Black and Gold saw graduate student forward Izzi Wood make a crossfield pass to redshirt sophomore Kyli Switalski, who slotted it in for the first goal of the season. Wood had the most goal contributions for App State with 11 goals and 1 assist, picking up where she left off.

Late in the first half, the Mountaineers won a penalty, and it was converted by Garrison. App State could hold from there and went into the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

Just 4 minutes into the second half, WCU got on the board with a penalty kick of their own, scored by forward Milla Syska. Later in the game, the Catamounts won another penalty and called upon their goalkeeper, Leanne Trudel, to take it. The initial attempt was saved, but she was able to score on the rebound to tie the game.

With just over a minute left in the contest, App State was on the attack. A ball played through was crossed into the box by Switalski and a scramble ensued for possession. Garrison gained possession, whose left-footed strike hit the back of the net, giving the Black and Gold the late lead, and eventually the win.