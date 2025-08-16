The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State wins season opener with two goals from Garrison

Parker Egeland, Reporter
August 16, 2025
Rian Hughes

App State women’s soccer defeated Western Carolina Thursday with a score of 3-2 in the season opener with sophomore forward Ellie Garrison scoring twice.

In the first half, a counterattack for the Black and Gold saw graduate student forward Izzi Wood make a crossfield pass to redshirt sophomore Kyli Switalski, who slotted it in for the first goal of the season. Wood had the most goal contributions for App State with 11 goals and 1 assist, picking up where she left off.

Late in the first half, the Mountaineers won a penalty, and it was converted by Garrison. App State could hold from there and went into the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

Just 4 minutes into the second half, WCU got on the board with a penalty kick of their own, scored by forward Milla Syska. Later in the game, the Catamounts won another penalty and called upon their goalkeeper, Leanne Trudel, to take it. The initial attempt was saved, but she was able to score on the rebound to tie the game.

With just over a minute left in the contest, App State was on the attack. A ball played through was crossed into the box by Switalski and a scramble ensued for possession. Garrison gained possession, whose left-footed strike hit the back of the net, giving the Black and Gold the late lead, and eventually the win.

The Mountaineers’ home opener will be on Sunday against Miami. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$33
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Parker Egeland, Reporter
Parker Egeland is a sophomore digital journalism major from Charlotte, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$33
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal