Mountaineer field hockey dethrone Royals 6-0

App State field hockey defeated Queens University of Charlotte 6-0 Tuesday, to improve to a perfect 4-0 record on the season.

Senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky was the first to score for the Mountaineers just over a minute into the match, finishing a setup from senior midfielder Lise Boekaar. This was the first of Boekaar’s three assists of the match.

Sophomore midfielder Baylie Phillips doubled the Mountaineers’ lead four minutes into the match, and their success continued from there. Senior forward Henriette Stegen added a goal in the second quarter, with the assist coming from junior midfielder Sophia Baxter. The Mountaineers led 3-0 at the half.

The action continued in the second half. Senior forward Bridget Donovan and Baxter each scored in the third quarter, with both assists coming from Boekaar, who led the team in overall assists with 3. Kuzmicky scored again 55 minutes in, concluding the Mountaineers’ scoring for the day.

The Royals remain winless on the season and did not score for the second time in three games.