App State closes out nonconference play with win against Longwood

App State women’s soccer defeated Longwood by a score of 3-2 Sunday. It was the Black and Gold’s final nonconference game of the regular season.

Minutes into the game, the Mountaineers had a big scoring chance as graduate student forward Izzi Wood hit the crossbar. On the ensuing corner, junior midfielder Olivia Simon lifted the ball over the goalkeeper for the opening goal.

On the following kickoff, the Lancers caught the Mountaineers lacking and midfielder Meghan Piazza fired the ball into the back of the net. Just four seconds passed between the 2 goals.

Longwood scored another goal shortly after their first as App State sophomore defender Sydney Snowden committed a foul in the box and Piazza scored her second goal in 80 seconds on a penalty kick.

Later in the first half, App State scored on a deflection off the goalkeeper that was put in by sophomore midfielder Walker Bristow, but the play was ruled offside.

The first half ended with each team taking three shots on goal, but Longwood found more success in it’s attempts.

The Mountaineers found their equalizer with a penalty kick from Wood. She then moved into second place in goals scored after a ball was crossed to her by senior forward Reagan Sturgill and finished above the goalkeeper. The goal gave the Black and Gold a 3-2 lead.

The game ended with Wood’s brace in the second half making the distance. The win snapped the Mountaineers three-game losing streak.