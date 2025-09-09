App State women’s volleyball leaves mark in Virginia at Cavalier Classic

App State’s Women’s Volleyball competed in the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia, winning back-to-back games against Virginia Commonwealth University Friday and University of Virginia Saturday. They are now 6-0.

In their first match, the Mountaineers won 3-2. The first set went well for the Rams, as they started off with a 15-8 lead. Throughout the set, App State lessened the gap, however they still were down 4 points on the final match point. They came back in a 5 point run and eventually won the set 27–25.

The next two sets remained close, with the first resulting in 17 ties and five lead changes. In the end, VCU won 25-21. The Rams controlled the game in a 25–23 third set.

App state came back to win the match 3-2 with a close fourth set of 25–23 and a strong fifth set of 15-6.

The second match of the tournament was played against the Cavaliers in a hard fought battle by both sides. The first two opening sets went well for the Mountaineers, as they held an early advantage winning 25-14, then 25-23. However,in the third set, Virginia came back in a heavily contested win.

In the third set, Virginia won again 25-23, with nine ties and five lead changes setting the intensity for the rest of the match. The Cavaliers won the following set 26-24, following a 23 all tie.

The final set started with a Mountaineer lead, with the Cavaliers fighting until the end. The Mountaineers won the set 16-14, finishing a hard fought match by tallying their last 5 points in a row.