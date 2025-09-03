Mountaineers fan Phoenix’s flames in home opener

App State women’s volleyball defeated Elon by a score of 3 sets to 0. It was the home opener for the Black and Gold and the first game in the Holmes Convocation Center for new head coach Chad Sutton.

Elon started with an early 3-1 lead in the first set but App State rallied to take a 6-4 lead behind 4 kills from senior middle blocker Maya Winterhoff.

The opening set remained from there with neither team maintaining a consistent scoring run. The Mountaineers took a 16-12 lead until Elon’s middle blocker Kyla Johnson hit 3 consecutive aces to help the Phoenixes gain a 17-16 lead.

App State soared at the end of the set with 7 of the last 10 points to take the set. Senior outside hitter Keionna Mackey was responsible for 3 kills in that span.

Elon took the first 3 points of the second set, but the Black and Gold quickly regained momentum to tie the game at 5.

The rest of the set continued like the first, with neither team gaining a clear advantage. Mackey had an ace that highlighted a 3-0 spurt but Elon quickly responded with a 3-0 run of their own.

The Mountaineers were able to squeak out the second set, 25-23. Sophomore outside hitter Bella Hutchens had the kill that secured the set.

App State fell behind 4-1 early in the third set, but remained calm and took a 5-4 lead.

Winterhoff took control in the third set, recording 4 kills to help the Black and Gold take a 9-6 lead.

The Mountaineers ran away with the final set, winning it 25-20. Winterhoff and Mackey led the team in kills with 14 and 12 respectively.