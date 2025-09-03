Mountaineer women’s soccer travels to Death Valley, ends with 0-3 loss

App State women’s soccer traveled to Historic Riggs Field to hold their fifth non-conference match of the season against the Clemson Tigers. Both sides fought a tough battle, and a total of five yellow cards were issued across both teams.

The Tigers held the majority of the possession in the first half and were able to score in the first 10 minutes. The remaining 50 minutes were a constant knocking at the door, with Clemson applying heavy pressure on App State’s defense. Despite their efforts, redshirt freshman goalkeeper Anna Claire Jacobi held down the goal for the latter portion of the half.

The second half proved to be no easier for the Mountaineers. Totaling a number of 7 shots, Clemson continued to dominate the game.

In the 64th and 68th minute Clemson scored another 2 goals. 6 substitutions later, App State finally began to hold their own in the match.

Clemson’s dominance in the opening of each half allowed them to gain a win over App State with a final score of 3-0. This was the second time the teams have faced off and the Black and Gold held their own.