App State begins season with Covered Bridge Open

The App State men’s cross country team finished second and the women’s team finished third in the Covered Bridge Open in Boone on Friday. It was the first meet of the season for the Black and Gold and one of two meets in the High Country.

Sophomore Thomas Wlazlowski finished seventh at 18:09.7, the best finish for the men’s team. Right behind him in eighth was senior Ethan Lipham, who stopped the clock at 18:26.9. Following up in ninth was freshman Tate Shore in his first collegiate race, crossing the finish line at 18:31.0.

Other notable finishes for the Mountaineers included sophomore Rowan Gwin and redshirt senior Chase Burrell in 12th and 13th at 18:36.0 and 18:41.3, respectively.

For the women, sophomore Breanna Budzinski led the way for the Black and Gold in 13th at 17:52.6.

Two freshmen, Josie Jackson and Ashby Williams, followed her in 16th and 17th. Jackson stopped the clock at 18:05.8 and Williams completed the race at 18:07.5.