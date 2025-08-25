App State women’s soccer falls to William & Mary, ending unbeaten streak

App State women’s soccer’s unbeaten start to the season ended at 3 games Sunday with a 2-0 road loss to William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The first half ended scoreless for both teams and did not feature many offensive opportunities as the teams combined for just 3 shots on goal in the first 45 minutes. William & Mary senior Ivey Crain had two chances early in the half, but was denied by Mountaineer redshirt freshman goaltender Anna Claire Jacobi. The Black and Gold’s lone shot on goal in the half came from sophomore forward Ellie Garrison, who aimed for the bottom right corner in the 18th minute but was rejected.

Following the halftime break, Ivey’s third try was the charm, getting a pass from junior Molly Widderich and sneaking one past Jacobi to break the scoreless tie in the 53rd minute.

Garrison had two golden opportunities to tie the game just minutes after the goal, but both shots on goal were saved by the William & Mary goalkeeper. Mountaineer graduate student forward Izzi Wood had a chance in the 69th minute but was turned aside, preserving the Tribe’s lead.

William & Mary doubled their lead with under 15 minutes to go, courtesy of a strike from junior Lindsay Wilson. App State ran out of time to mount a comeback, ending their undefeated start that tied a program record for the longest unbeaten streak to begin a season.