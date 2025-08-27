App State football set to open season with 49ers in Duke’s Mayo Classic

App State football opens their season against the Charlotte 49ers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic Friday. The game features new head coach Dowell Loggains alongside a fresh group of coaches and players.

“I’m excited about the work, I’m excited about the things the kids will put in, but also excited about seeing these guys go play,” Loggains said.

The game will be played in 74,000 seat Bank of America Stadium, home to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. Loggains said the game in the professional stadium will benefit players and recruiters.

“We’re excited that it’s in Charlotte, in an NFL venue,” Loggains said. “I think that it’s an awesome experience for our players and it’s a great recruiting tool as well.”

Loggains isn’t the only new face on the App State coaching staff. The Black and Gold hired Clyde Christensen as the associate head coach alongside DJ Smith as the defensive coordinator.

Christensen has 27 years of experience in the NFL, winning two super bowls as a wide receivers and quarterbacks coach. He has worked with quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Smith is a familiar face to the university, serving time as both a player and as a linebackers coach for the Mountaineers.

“He bleeds Black and Gold, and you want people that care about the program, I think it’s really important,” Loggains said. “Everywhere I’ve been where you were able to have the alum on the staff, it would help.”

The new season for App State has brought in a quarterback competition with redshirt junior AJ Swann and redshirt sophomore JJ Kohl. Swann has spent the last year as the backup for Louisiana State, and has started games in the SEC for Vanderbilt in 2022 and 2023. Kohl is transferring in from Iowa State, appearing in the 2023 season for the Cyclones.

The Mountaineers quarterback competition remains unresolved as the team prepares for Friday’s game.

“We have not named a starter, and we are currently working through that,” Loggains said. “We are still rotating, the competition is still open.”

Charlotte begins the season with a similar situation to the Black and Gold. They hired a new head coach over the offseason in Tim Albin, while also having a quarterback battle resolved with Conner Harrell named as the starter for the 49ers Monday. Loggains wants his team to be prepared for anything going into Friday night.

“You gotta be prepared for unscouted looks in week one. They could show up in a three safety defense, something that they’ve never shown before and you gotta have an answer for it,” Loggains said.