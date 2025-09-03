Lise Boekaar leads Mountaineer field hockey over the Tigers and Hoyas

The App State field hockey team started the season with back to back wins against Towson on Friday and Georgetown on Sunday.

The Black and Gold beat the Tigers 7-1, the most points in a season opener since 1981.

Senior midfielder Lise Boekaar scored the first goal of the season for the Mountaineers. Towson responded with a goal 3 minutes later, tying the game at 1-1.

It was all App State from there as the defense completely shut down the Tigers and the offense flourished off the back of senior forward Kate Richardson who scored 2 goals.

Junior midfielder Sophia Baxter, senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky and junior midfielder Kassie Paul each found the back of the net.

All of these goals had one thing in common: Boekaar assisted them all. Her assists moved her into third all-time in program history with 20 career assists, as well as named her MAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Boekaar also scored the final goal of the game to seal the victory.

The Mountaineers won the second game of the season 3-1.

Saturday’s game started slow, with the first score for either team not reaching the board until 40 minutes into the match.

Sophomore midfielder Frederique Grimbergen was able to open the scoring off an assist from Boekaar.

Boekaar continued her dominant weekend with another score, extending the Mountaineer lead 2-0.

The Mountaineers finished with a goal from sophomore midfielder Baylie Phillips off of another Boekaar assist, moving her into second place on the program all-time assist list.

The Hoyas found the back of the net, but it was too little too late and the Mountaineers escaped with a perfect 2-0 record on the weekend.