The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Lise Boekaar leads Mountaineer field hockey over the Tigers and Hoyas

Max Schwanz, Sports Editor
September 2, 2025
Chloe Pound

The App State field hockey team started the season with back to back wins against Towson on Friday and Georgetown on Sunday. 

The Black and Gold beat the Tigers 7-1, the most points in a season opener since 1981. 

Senior midfielder Lise Boekaar scored the first goal of the season for the Mountaineers. Towson responded with a goal 3 minutes later, tying the game at 1-1. 

It was all App State from there as the defense completely shut down the Tigers and the offense flourished off the back of senior forward Kate Richardson who scored 2 goals. 

Junior midfielder Sophia Baxter, senior forward Hadley Kuzmicky and junior midfielder Kassie Paul each found the back of the net. 

All of these goals had one thing in common: Boekaar assisted them all. Her assists moved her into third all-time in program history with 20 career assists, as well as named her MAC Offensive Player of the Week

Boekaar also scored the final goal of the game to seal the victory. 

The Mountaineers won the second game of the season 3-1. 

Saturday’s game started slow, with the first score for either team not reaching the board until 40 minutes into the match.

Sophomore midfielder Frederique Grimbergen was able to open the scoring off an assist from Boekaar. 

Boekaar continued her dominant weekend with another score, extending the Mountaineer lead 2-0. 

The Mountaineers finished with a goal from sophomore midfielder Baylie Phillips off of another Boekaar assist, moving her into second place on the program all-time assist list. 

The Hoyas found the back of the net, but it was too little too late and the Mountaineers escaped with a perfect 2-0 record on the weekend. 

App State will look to defend their unbeaten record at home against the Davidson Wildcats on Sunday. The game will be streamed on YouTube.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$58
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Max Schwanz
Max Schwanz, Sports Editor
Max Schwanz (he/him) is a sophomore journalism major, digital marketing minor, from Cornelius, NC. This is his second year with The Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$58
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal