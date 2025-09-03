Mountaineers return home for dance with Lions

Following a dominant game in Charlotte, App State football returns to the High Country for its home opener against Lindenwood.

Head coach Dowell Loggains said he was pleased with the win against Charlotte, but there were more things he wanted to work on.

“Excited to be 1-0, a lot to clean up from the tape from that game, but the good thing about winning a game is that you can coach them a little harder,” Loggains said.

The Mountaineers offense exploded for 34 points on Friday night, but despite that, they were unable to score in the first quarter. Loggains said the issues were mainly on the team for early offensive woes.

“It took a minute for us to settle down and play, and fortunately offensively for us, the defense started off the right way which allowed us to play our game,” Loggains said.

It was a special night for the players getting their first win of the year in a professional stadium, especially in blowout fashion, but it was an even more special moment for Loggains. The game was his first win in his head coaching career and he had a night he will never forget.

“Everyone told me to take it in and enjoy it, and it was awesome to have my family there,” Loggains said.

It was the first game for redshirt junior quarterback AJ Swann as a Mountaineer, whose opening game turned into a career game with a personal best 368 passing yards and 3 touchdown passes. He was recognized as the Sun Belt Conference offensive player of the week for his efforts.

Lindenwood opened up their 2025 season against University of St. Thomas, and despite having more yards than the Tommies, the Lions were outscored 35-13. Starting quarterback Nate Glantz threw for 318 yards in the Lions’ opener and will need to put up a similar number to upset the Mountaineers.

After a big win in week one, Loggains said he wants to make sure no one is underestimating their FCS opponent.

“It’s so hard to win, you don’t want to take that away from anyone, but understand that this week is gonna be harder than last week,” Loggains said.