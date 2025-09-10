The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Offense shines as App State field hockey defeats Davidson

Dylan Shepherd, Reporter
September 9, 2025
Noah Williford
App State senior midfielder Samantha Connors scans the field to prepare for a pass at Dr. Jan C. Watson Field on Sept. 7.

App State field hockey continued its start to the season Sunday in the High Country, defeating Davidson College 7-3 behind a combined 6 goals from senior midfielder Lise Boekaar and junior defender Sophia Baxter.

The Mountaineers jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter. Boekaar scored on a penalty shot, and Baxter redirected a pass into the back of the net on a penalty corner play to give App State a 2-0 lead at the end of the first 15 minutes of play.

Baxter notched her second goal of the game midway through the second quarter, sneaking one past the Davidson goalkeeper to extend the lead to 3-0.

Wildcats forward Emelia Little scored with just a minute left in the first half to get Davidson on the board, and she scored again two minutes into the third quarter to make it a 3-2 game.

App State stopped the rally a few minutes later when Boekaar scored despite being tripped and falling down, pushing the lead back to 2.

Davidson made it a 1-goal game again with 5 minutes left in the third, but failed to find the equalizer, and App State pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers scored 3 times in the final 15 minutes of the game. Sophomore midfielder Baylie Phillips fired one past the Wildcats goalkeeper to make it 5-3, and Boekaar added 2 more to seal the deal: a successful penalty shot for the hat trick and converting on a penalty corner.

Boekaar set a new career-high with 4 goals. Through the first three games of the 2025 season, Boekaar has scored 7 times.

Baxter spoke after the game about what it took for the Mountaineers to come out with the win.

“Davidson’s a super gritty team and they always come out with a lot of energy, so I think it kind of fuels us and gets us in there, in the goal, and even as a back, it gets me excited and makes me want to go up and score,” Baxter said.

Baxter also praised Boekaar’s performance in the game.

“She had an amazing game today and lots of goals,” Baxter said. “She killed it.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$68
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Dylan Shepherd
Dylan Shepherd, Reporter
Dylan is a sophomore electronic media/broadcasting major from New Hill, North Carolina.  This is his first year writing for the Appalachian.
Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photo Editor
Noah Williford (he/him) is a freshman environmental science major from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$68
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal