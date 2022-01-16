Town of Boone advises caution, snow removal ahead of storm

After the National Weather Service predicted more than a foot of snow, the Boone Public Works Department issued a statement to the public Thursday regarding snow removal procedures.

Because of the forecasted winter storm Sunday, the Town of Boone prepares to clear snow in downtown Boone. Parking is not allowed on “Emergency Snow Route” areas, which are marked with red and white signs. During the times marked on the signs, vehicles will be towed.

The majority of snow removal services will take place from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Parking in the streets around downtown Boone is restricted because it directly obstructs snow removal services. Those who park in the streets will be towed, according to the statement.

The Town of Boone also encourages residents to remove snow from driveways so fire hydrants are not damaged, obstructed or covered.

Snow removal cautions from the PWD include: