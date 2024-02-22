The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Quarterback Joey Aguilar prepares to take the snap against No. 17 North Carolina Sept. 9. Aguilar will return to the Mountaineers in 2024.

Roster revamp: App State football affected by transfer portal

The Founders Bell Pavilion sits amongst the first week of snowfall during the spring semester Jan. 15, 2024. The Pavilion was constructed in July 2019 and resembles the roofline of Watauga Academy, which would turn into App State in 1899.

'Boone is closed': revisiting the Blizzard of '93

Quarterback Joey Aguilar looks downfield against Gardner-Webb Sept. 2.

App State football adds new recruits

Brad Parquette (right) and Kevin Warner (left), professors in the Department of Theatre and Dance, sit outside Chapel Wilson Hall, where Warner's office resides Feb. 7, 2024. Parquette's favorite thing about Warner is attention to detail and ability to truly listen to people when they speak.

Married minds: App State faculty navigate love and careers

Quarterback Armanti Edwards attempts to rush the ball against Michigan Sept. 1, 2007.

Mountaineer legend immortalized in Hall of Fame

Tuthill’s return sparks Mountaineers past High Point

Clay Durban, Reporter
February 22, 2024
Senior+pitcher+Trey+Tujetsch+winds+up+a+pitch+against+High+Point+Feb.+20.+Tujetsch+picked+up+his+first+win+this+season+against+the+Panthers.
Courtesy of David Katzenmaier, App State Athletics
Senior pitcher Trey Tujetsch winds up a pitch against High Point Feb. 20. Tujetsch picked up his first win this season against the Panthers.

After winning their first series of the season, the Mountaineers traveled to High Point to face the Panthers Tuesday afternoon.

The game started off quickly, with senior outfielder Banks Tolley hitting a three-run shot in the top of the first. Tolley finished with two hits, three runs, three RBIs and two walks.

The Mountaineers continued the scoring in the third, with junior catcher Braxton Church hitting a two-run shot in the fifth.

The Black and Gold finished bringing their final tally to seven in the ninth, with graduate student first baseman Drew Holderbach driving in Tolley with an RBI double and junior infielder Adam Quintero bringing home Holderbach with a sacrifice fly.

The Mountaineer pitching staff produced a solid mid-week performance against the Panthers by using seven pitchers, who totaled seven strikeouts and allowed three hits and one run.

Redshirt freshman pitcher Carter Boyd started the game, playing one scoreless inning and being relieved by graduate student pitcher Tyler Tuthill. This was Tuthill’s first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2022 and missing the 2023 season.

“You get to experience a lot of emotions in athletics,” said head coach Kermit Smith. “Today was as good a day as you can have. Watching Tyler Tuthill walk out there and compete after all he’s been through was incredible. It’s a testament to his journey and all the people that have been with him during it. I’m so proud of him.”

Tuthill pitched three strikeouts and one scoreless inning before being relieved by sophomore pitcher Jake Beaty, who recorded two outs with no runs before senior pitcher Trey Tujetsch relieved him.

Tujetsch was on the mound for 2.2 innings, allowing one run, before being relieved by junior pitcher Collin Welch, who threw 1.2 innings without allowing a run.

Welch was replaced by junior pitcher Cody Little, who threw another scoreless inning prior to being relieved by redshirt sophomore Zach Lewis.

Lewis, who has taken the role of the closer to begin the season, threw a final scoreless inning to end the game.

The game ended with the Mountaineers on top 7-1.

The Black and Gold will take the diamond again Friday at 3 p.m. at the Hickory Campus, opening their first home series against Siena.
About the Contributor
Clay Durban, Reporter
Clay Durban (he/him) is a junior digital journalism major from Asheville, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.

