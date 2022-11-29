Two Mountaineers depart program

Redshirt junior running back Cam Peoples sprints away from the Old Dominion defense in App State’s 27-14 Senior Day victory Nov. 19, 2022.

Two Mountaineers announced they are leaving the football program Tuesday. Redshirt junior running back Cam Peoples and redshirt sophomore receiver Christian Wells both tweeted their intentions to depart App State.

Peoples, who played five seasons in the High Country, sets his sights on the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s the first Mountaineer to declare his intentions to pursue the draft following the season-ending defeat to rival Georgia Southern.

“What a journey it’s been… To all of the fans of App Nation, I am extremely grateful for all the love you’ve shown me,” Peoples wrote. “With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft!”

Peoples rushed for 2,830 yards and 33 touchdowns across his App State career, which spanned 36 games. Despite missing three games in 2022, Peoples finished the year with 593 yards and five touchdowns on 101 attempts.

Wells enters the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining after playing four seasons in the black and gold.

“This has been nothing short of an amazing journey,” Wells wrote. “This has been a great four years but I will be entering the transfer portal with 2 more years of eligibility left in my college career.”

Wells had nine receptions in eight games this season, scoring three touchdowns and totaling 170 receiving yards.