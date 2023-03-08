Two Mountaineers show out at NFL Scouting Combine

Former Mountaineer running back sprints toward the end zone in App State’s early season loss to North Carolina Sept. 3, 2023.

Former App State outside linebacker Nick Hampton and running back Cam Peoples participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis March 2-5.

The combine allows for former college football stars to showcase their physical and mental traits through various drills and interviews with different NFL teams. A strong performance at the combine can greatly influence a player’s stock heading into the NFL Draft.

Hampton participated in the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump. The 40-yard dash and 10-yard split measures speed and agility, while the vertical jump and broad jump focus on athleticism.

In the 40-yard dash, Hampton ran a 4.58, which tied for sixth among other edge rushers. Hampton posted a 1.65 in the 10-yard split, tying him for 15th at his position. Hampton measured 35.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10 feet in the broad jump, ranking seventh and tied for 11th, respectively.

In nine games this past season, Hampton totaled 39 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

On Sunday, Peoples performed in the 40-yard dash, 10 yard split, vertical jump and broad jump. Peoples ran a 4.61 in the 40-yard dash and a 1.56 split in the 10-yard split. In the vertical jump, Peoples measured 37 inches, ranking fifth among running backs. In the broad jump, Peoples jumped 10 feet and one inch, which ranked 10th at his position.

The next step for Hampton and Peoples will be App State’s Pro Day, where all draft eligible players for the Mountaineers will have the opportunity to test in front of NFL scouts and personnel.