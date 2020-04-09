Video: student body presidential debate
April 8, 2020
The Appalachian hosted a debate on Zoom between the student body presidential candidates. All presidential and vice presidential candidates were invited. Michael Davis, Devin Mullins and Karolyn Martin participated.
The debate was moderated by Editor-in-Chief Moss Brennan.
Moss Brennan is a junior journalism major with a minor in media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman year as the Enterprise Editor...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.