Watauga County candidates set to speak at live forum Thursday night

Unlike the presidential debate, Watauga County candidates have the opportunity to speak directly to their constituents and talk to the issues in a forum hosted by the Boone and Blowing chambers of commerce.

The annual Watauga County Meet the Candidates forum will broadcast live from the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will be live streamed on AppTV, Youtube TV and WATA.

Each candidate has the opportunity to answer questions that will inform the community on their platform and goals.

A moderator will ask some questions and others will come from pre-submitted questions from constituents.

Candidates each have 90 seconds to respond to the question as well as 2 minutes for opening and closing statements.

Here is the projected schedule:

5:30 – Welcome and Introductions

5:35 – Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives

Virginia Foxx (R – Incumbent)

David Wilson Brown (D)

6:35 – Candidates for Watauga County Commissioner

District 1

Carrington Pertalion (D)

Todd Castle (R)



District 2

John Welch (D – Incumbent)

District 5

Charlie Wallin (D – Incumbent)

Bart Keller (R)

7:35 – Candidates for NC Senate, NC House of Representatives

NC Senate

Deanna Ballard (R – Incumbent)

Jeanne Supin (D)

NC House of Representatives

Ray Russell (D – Incumbent)

Ray Pickett (R)

8:35 – Candidates for Watauga County Board of Education