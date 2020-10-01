Watauga County candidates set to speak at live forum Thursday night
October 1, 2020
Unlike the presidential debate, Watauga County candidates have the opportunity to speak directly to their constituents and talk to the issues in a forum hosted by the Boone and Blowing chambers of commerce.
The annual Watauga County Meet the Candidates forum will broadcast live from the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The event will be live streamed on AppTV, Youtube TV and WATA.
Each candidate has the opportunity to answer questions that will inform the community on their platform and goals.
A moderator will ask some questions and others will come from pre-submitted questions from constituents.
Candidates each have 90 seconds to respond to the question as well as 2 minutes for opening and closing statements.
Here is the projected schedule:
5:30 – Welcome and Introductions
5:35 – Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives
- Virginia Foxx (R – Incumbent)
- David Wilson Brown (D)
6:35 – Candidates for Watauga County Commissioner
District 1
- Carrington Pertalion (D)
- Todd Castle (R)
District 2
- John Welch (D – Incumbent)
District 5
- Charlie Wallin (D – Incumbent)
- Bart Keller (R)
7:35 – Candidates for NC Senate, NC House of Representatives
NC Senate
- Deanna Ballard (R – Incumbent)
- Jeanne Supin (D)
NC House of Representatives
- Ray Russell (D – Incumbent)
- Ray Pickett (R)
8:35 – Candidates for Watauga County Board of Education
- Steve Combs (Incumbent)
- Marshall Ashcraft
- Jason Cornett
- Ronny Holste
The Appalachian welcomes comments on all stories published on theappalachianonline.com. Comments will not be censored as long as they do not violate our comment policy. A comment will violate theappalachinaonline.com policy if it contains: off-topic or inappropriate remarks using gender, race, class, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual preference or disabilities; personal attacks or threats against the writer or other commenters; derogatory terms, slurs or profanities that would not be appropriate for print publication; advertisements or other spam. Users who create a fake email and name will have their comment deleted. Comments are a space for thoughtful discussion of the content of the article and not a place for harassment or personal attacks. The Appalachian staff will try its best to be consistent when moderating comments. If you have questions regarding theappalachianonline.com comment policy please email [email protected] Policy effective date: March 3, 2020.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.