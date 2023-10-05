The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

1
Parking signs inside the Stadium Parking Deck.

Town of Boone impacted by on-campus parking changes

2
OPINION: App State's grading scale is archaic

OPINION: App State’s grading scale is archaic

3
OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

OPINION: Myth of the Boone brothel law

4
OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

OPINION: AppalCart Etiquette 101

5
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.

Mountaineers travel to Wyoming for showdown at 7,000 feet

October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023

October 4, 2023

October 3, 2023

What to make of App State football at the halfway point

Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
October 4, 2023
Junior+wide+receiver+Christian+Horn+heads+up+field+on+a+route+against+ECU+Sept.+16%2C+2023.
Landon Williams
Junior wide receiver Christian Horn heads up field on a route against ECU Sept. 16, 2023.

At this point in 2022, the Mountaineers held the same 3-2 record they hold now. Without the upset at College Station, and College GameDay sending Boone into madness, this year’s team holds a very different aura. 

In hopes of getting back on track after a 6-6 2022 season, App State football saw multiple coaching staff changes, 15 incoming transfers and 19 enrolled recruits. It was expected for the Mountaineers to suffer from growing pains due to 28 seniors graduating, 14 former Mountaineers transferring and a new starting quarterback.

While the Black and Gold have shown sustained offensive success with averaging 36.4 points per game, the defense has struggled to get off the field in allowing 30.8 points per game. 

The identity of past App State teams revolved around an effective run game and a stout defense, but times have changed. While the Mountaineers average 204.6 rushing yards per game, the defense gives up 187.4 yards per game. 

Conceding nearly 200 rushing yards per game is predicated on the defensive line, but also tackling from linebackers in the second level. The Mountaineers’ secondary has only allowed 177.8 passing yards per game, an impressive feat for a secondary to limit any team to under 200 passing yards. While it’s entertaining from a fan’s perspective to witness the big flashy plays from their team, football is built in the trenches of the offensive and defensive line. Throughout the beginning of 2023, App State’s defensive line has lost that battle in the trenches.

Since head coach Shawn Clark took over in 2020, each season has seen an increase in points allowed from the previous year. In hopes of stopping this trend, Scot Sloan returned as defensive coordinator for 2023 after overseeing the defense from 2010-17. 

After five games, the Mountaineers’ defense has yet to hold an opponent under 20 points and gave up 40 points twice. In an effort to keep the Black and Gold in games, the offense has had to step up numerous occasions. 

Junior quarterback Joey Aguilar’s play under center has become of the utmost importance. Aguilar’s early season performance has been up and down, mostly due to his inexperience and decision making, which is expected out of a first-year starter.

Through five games, Aguilar has posted 1225 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. While he’s settled into a role, impatience from his growing pains may force Clark to go back to his initial season opener starter in redshirt freshman Ryan Burger once he recovers from a hand injury. 

Whoever is under center, the focal point of the offense will continue to be junior running back Nate Noel, who eclipsed 100 rushing yards every game in 2023. To go along with Noel, the offensive line has allowed their starting running back to find open rushing lanes. Clark will continue to let Noel lead the offense into November adding to his 651 rushing yardage total, but having a sustainable quarterback at the helm will be a crucial area for this offense. 

The focal point of 2022 was one-score games as the Mountaineers suffered a 2-6 record in those games. To begin 2023, App State is 1-2 in one-score games, meaning this team could easily be 5-0 or 2-3 if certain scenarios played out differently. In what’s expected to be a highly competitive Sun Belt Conference, the Black and Gold will continue to be a part of these highly critical one-score games till the end of the season. 

While the Mountaineers hold a 3-2 overall and 1-0 conference record heading into their bye week, this team controls their own destiny as their Sun Belt schedule continues in hopes of hosting the Dec. 2 championship game. 
Redshirt junior wide receiver Milan Tucker gets into the end zone against East Carolina Sept. 16, 2023.
Junior running back Nate Noel breaks away from a Warhawk defender Sept. 30.
Redshirt sophomore safety Jordan Favors and redshirt senior defensive back Tyrek Funderburk (right) celebrate after a play against Gardner-Webb Sept.2.
Redshirt freshman running back Kanye Roberts battles for possession against Wyoming Sept. 23.
Redshirt senior linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. sacks Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley Sept. 23. The Mountaineer defense gave up only 31 passing yards in the loss.
The App State defense celebrates after denying a ECU possession Sept.16.
App State Field Hockey head coach Emily Dinsmore speaks to her team against Liberty Aug. 18, 2023.
Sophomore forward Hadley Kuzmicky battles with a Tar Heel defender for possession Sept. 24.
Cars get lined up for the start of the race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Sept.30.
Sophomore middle blocker Maya Witerhoff goes up for a slam against James Madison Sept. 23.
Senior forward Izzi Wood brings the ball up the field against Georgia Southern Sept.29.
Three cars drive the North Wilkesboro Speedway as construction takes place outside the track.
Costar in action. Courtesy of Hailey Costar.
Joseph Meehan, the creator of Simple Wtr, posing by boxes of finished Simple Wtr cans to be sent off for distribution. Meehan started the company in May of 2022 and distributes his products to several local businesses.
Christopher Markey Jr. using a chainsaw to sculpt a chunk of wood into another masterpiece outside of his homemade shed in Morganton, NC. Sept. 15, 2023.
The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery welcomes Girl Scouts to the mountain Sept. 23, 2023.
About the Contributor
Chance Chamberlain, Associate Sports Editor
Chance Chamberlain (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor, from Charlotte, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
