Mountaineers return familiar face as defensive coordinator

App State announced Friday the hiring of Scot Sloan to fill the vacant defensive coordinator position after Dale Jones departed the program.

Sloan was on the Mountaineer sidelines from 2010-17 serving as App State’s secondary coach, recruiting coordinator and in 2017 was promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

“Scot played a key role in our championship success and recruiting during his first stint here. He has coordinated successful defenses with multiple programs, and he will instill a tough, sound, disciplined approach for our defense moving forward,” head coach Shawn Clark said.

After leaving Boone in 2017, Sloan coached at Georgia Southern as defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2018-21 and at Army as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2022.

“The eight years that my family and I spent at App State earlier in my career were very special years. My wife Stephanie and I are very excited to rejoin the Mountaineer family,” Sloan said.