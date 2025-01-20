The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Winter weather hits High Country, tips for staying safe

Madalyn Edwards, News Editor147 Views
January 20, 2025
Noah Williford
A fresh blanket of snow sits on the Founders Bell Pavilion in Durham Park on Jan. 11.

With recent snow accumulation and the prediction of sub-freezing temperatures, the arrival of winter brings the presence of winter storms that can pose a severe safety threat.

Kat Eller, community liaison officer for Boone Police, said several factors can impact one’s safety during a storm. 

It’s important to maintain a heat source in cold weather, Eller said, whether that’s propane, electric or heat generated by a wood stove. Those who heat their homes with the latter should ensure chimneys are properly maintained and clear of debris to reduce the risk of starting a fire. 

Eller also said wearing proper clothing is essential in staying warm, and individuals should layer up and keep extra blankets and other warming sources such as hand warmers in their vehicles.

She said it’s hard to predict whether or not someone will get stuck in traffic related to road conditions, so it’s advisable to fill up with a full tank of gas and make plans prior to driving in winter weather.

“If you know a winter storm is coming, just make plans to be where you need to be before it happens,” she said.

Drivers should ensure their field of view is not obstructed by snow on their vehicles.An easy way to stay safe is to refrain from using the roads unless absolutely necessary. In the case they do have to go out, Eller said people should drive slowly while being sure not to drive too slowly and impede traffic, which can become an even more dangerous safety hazard. 

“Stay put if you can. If you can’t, drive very slow,” Eller said.

She said a good rule of thumb is to maintain a comfortable distance behind any vehicles in front, and if drivers cannot see the bottom of the rear tires of the vehicle in front of them, they should likely widen the distance between cars. 

In the case that a driver finds themselves on ice, they should break lightly, Eller said. If the operator of the vehicle cannot gain traction, Eller said to stay calm and turn the wheel in the direction the vehicle is going. 

In the event of a crash, Eller said drivers should remain in their car and dial 911. Exiting the vehicle could pose the risk of slipping and falling on the ice or another vehicle crashing into them. 

The Boone Police offers support during winter weather such as wellness checks. Eller said individuals can reach out to her at Kat.Eller@townofboone.net with additional questions about resources individuals can use to stay safe during potentially hazardous winter weather.

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6496
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Madalyn Edwards
Madalyn Edwards, News Editor
Madalyn Edwards (she/her) is a senior English major from Mount Airy, NC. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
Noah Williford
Noah Williford, Photojournalist
Noah Williford (he/him) is a freshman environmental science major from Winston Salem, N.C. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6496
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal