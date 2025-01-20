Winter weather hits High Country, tips for staying safe

With recent snow accumulation and the prediction of sub-freezing temperatures, the arrival of winter brings the presence of winter storms that can pose a severe safety threat.

Kat Eller, community liaison officer for Boone Police, said several factors can impact one’s safety during a storm.

It’s important to maintain a heat source in cold weather, Eller said, whether that’s propane, electric or heat generated by a wood stove. Those who heat their homes with the latter should ensure chimneys are properly maintained and clear of debris to reduce the risk of starting a fire.

Eller also said wearing proper clothing is essential in staying warm, and individuals should layer up and keep extra blankets and other warming sources such as hand warmers in their vehicles.

She said it’s hard to predict whether or not someone will get stuck in traffic related to road conditions, so it’s advisable to fill up with a full tank of gas and make plans prior to driving in winter weather.

“If you know a winter storm is coming, just make plans to be where you need to be before it happens,” she said.

Drivers should ensure their field of view is not obstructed by snow on their vehicles.An easy way to stay safe is to refrain from using the roads unless absolutely necessary. In the case they do have to go out, Eller said people should drive slowly while being sure not to drive too slowly and impede traffic, which can become an even more dangerous safety hazard.

“Stay put if you can. If you can’t, drive very slow,” Eller said.

She said a good rule of thumb is to maintain a comfortable distance behind any vehicles in front, and if drivers cannot see the bottom of the rear tires of the vehicle in front of them, they should likely widen the distance between cars.

In the case that a driver finds themselves on ice, they should break lightly, Eller said. If the operator of the vehicle cannot gain traction, Eller said to stay calm and turn the wheel in the direction the vehicle is going.

In the event of a crash, Eller said drivers should remain in their car and dial 911. Exiting the vehicle could pose the risk of slipping and falling on the ice or another vehicle crashing into them.